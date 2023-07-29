The Physics Institute has successfully produced a sample of the LK99 superconductor and replicated its magnetizing qualities. However, the Meissner effect, a key characteristic of superconductors, has yet to be observed. The issue seems to lie in the purity of the superconducting material, which is currently only a few percent. Despite this, the conversation implies optimism, stating, “if we have made a start this problem will be solved quickly.”
2. The light mode and dark mode screenshots are posted by different users on Chinese social media. Moreover, they show the same long paragraph message circled in blue, with the same messages after the long paragraph, but the light mode also shows the preceding message. It is…
1 thought on “Reports of a Chinese LK-99 Superconductor Replication Effort”
My Chinese isn’t very good, but something like …
“This time it should be real, just got it”
Then something about the institute of physics made a sample, “and repeated its magnetic properties”. Then some stuff about no levitation and low purity, and a comment opining that there are signs that the problem will be resolved sooner.
This was “HURST”, who then recalled the message.
Its tantalizing, and maybe gives a little hope for optimism.
Rough translation from the dark mode screenshot.