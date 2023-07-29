Reports of a Chinese LK-99 Superconductor Replication Effort

by

The Physics Institute has successfully produced a sample of the LK99 superconductor and replicated its magnetizing qualities. However, the Meissner effect, a key characteristic of superconductors, has yet to be observed. The issue seems to lie in the purity of the superconducting material, which is currently only a few percent. Despite this, the conversation implies optimism, stating, “if we have made a start this problem will be solved quickly.”

1 thought on “Reports of a Chinese LK-99 Superconductor Replication Effort”

  1. My Chinese isn’t very good, but something like …

    “This time it should be real, just got it”

    Then something about the institute of physics made a sample, “and repeated its magnetic properties”. Then some stuff about no levitation and low purity, and a comment opining that there are signs that the problem will be resolved sooner.

    This was “HURST”, who then recalled the message.

    Its tantalizing, and maybe gives a little hope for optimism.

    Rough translation from the dark mode screenshot.

    Reply

Leave a Comment