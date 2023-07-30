Tracking LK-99 Superconductor Replication Efforts and One Sees Meissner Effect

There are at least a dozen publicly announced or rumored replication efforts. Iris Alexander claims to have replicated and seen some Meissner effect.

There is a partial list of the known professional and amateur efforts at replicating the LK-99 superconductor experiments. It is partial because something this potentially huge and this simple will have hundreds of efforts to replicate. IF this is ultimately proven to work, there will be high school and undergraduate lab projects to make room temperature superconductors starting in the fall of this year.

The list has links to the different announcements and other public information from the replication efforts.

One of the people replicating claims to see 10% of the Meissner effect. There still needs to be more high reputation replication and peer reviewed publication.

I had everything to reproduce the experiement on hand and we kinda needed a good buck converter for a different project.

So I was promised a beef steak with potato and asparagus if I improve the protocol until Tuesday. — Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023

They obtain lanarkite through baking PbO and PbSO4 which is insane. Lanarkite is a primary precipitate in aqueous solutions outside of "concentrated sulphuric acid" acidity. Here I used 1/100 of my solutions (i. e. 1/10000 of product) pic.twitter.com/qJWwrD9ER5 — Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023

The article says that they acquired the Cu3P in a vacuum furnace at 550°C in 48 hours.

This is remarkable because it takes 15 minutes on Матрёна in a usual flask with helium. pic.twitter.com/JsdEMwddKu — Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023

It worked already, I had a Meissner effect of around 10% in their "sealed ampoule" protocol, it's the way it was done that made me pissed and I was complaining about it loudly until my sister went "bet" — Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023

Not on the forum list is the Condensed Matter Theory Center (CMTC) at @UofMaryland is a research center for condensed matter physics.

The very last CMTC tweet on the LK-99 room-temperature SC claim: Several experimental groups are making their own samples to test for superconductivity. Results should be forthcoming, we will tweet again if anything interesting comes out. Theoretically, high-T_c is 'allowed'. — Condensed Matter Theory Center (@condensed_the) July 29, 2023