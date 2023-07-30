Tracking LK-99 Superconductor Replication Efforts and One Sees Meissner Effect

There are at least a dozen publicly announced or rumored replication efforts. Iris Alexander claims to have replicated and seen some Meissner effect.
There is a partial list of the known professional and amateur efforts at replicating the LK-99 superconductor experiments. It is partial because something this potentially huge and this simple will have hundreds of efforts to replicate. IF this is ultimately proven to work, there will be high school and undergraduate lab projects to make room temperature superconductors starting in the fall of this year.
The list has links to the different announcements and other public information from the replication efforts.
One of the people replicating claims to see 10% of the Meissner effect. There still needs to be more high reputation replication and peer reviewed publication.
So, on to the actual meat of concept.
I had everything to reproduce the experiement on hand and we kinda needed a good buck converter for a different project.
So I was promised a beef steak with potato and asparagus if I improve the protocol until Tuesday.
— Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023
So, the first thing I have seen is.
They obtain lanarkite through baking PbO and PbSO4 which is insane. Lanarkite is a primary precipitate in aqueous solutions outside of "concentrated sulphuric acid" acidity. Here I used 1/100 of my solutions (i. e. 1/10000 of product) pic.twitter.com/qJWwrD9ER5
— Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023
The article says that they acquired the Cu3P in a vacuum furnace at 550°C in 48 hours.
This is remarkable because it takes 15 minutes on Матрёна in a usual flask with helium. pic.twitter.com/JsdEMwddKu
— Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023
Oh no, it's not angry, I can do angrier yet without going murderous.
It worked already, I had a Meissner effect of around 10% in their "sealed ampoule" protocol, it's the way it was done that made me pissed and I was complaining about it loudly until my sister went "bet"
— Iris (@iris_IGB) July 29, 2023
Not on the forum list is the Condensed Matter Theory Center (CMTC) at @UofMaryland is a research center for condensed matter physics.
The very last CMTC tweet on the LK-99 room-temperature SC claim: Several experimental groups are making their own samples to test for superconductivity. Results should be forthcoming, we will tweet again if anything interesting comes out. Theoretically, high-T_c is 'allowed'.
— Condensed Matter Theory Center (@condensed_the) July 29, 2023
In 1996, Jin Zhixun, 24, entered the Department of Chemistry at the University of Korea with a faceful tone. He is a chemical synthesis with the habit of old-fashioned synthetic major — that is, “no reason to speak, my men see the truth. ” At that time, the Department of Chemistry was led by a charming cow TS Chair (Cui Dong-chi). Professor Cui proposed a one-dimensional inorganic polymer chain that was deviated from the transverse in 1994 and was not widely accepted to realize superconducting theory ISB Theory. Li Shipei, a disciple of Cui, was enthusiastic and energetic, published his master’s thesis Explanation of Supercontinuity by the ISB Theory in 1995. Kim Zhixun was actually studying battery materials at first and received a master’s degree in 1997. Professor Li Shipei and Cui then persuaded him to join his superconductor team to study for his PhD in chemical synthesis. Kim Zhixun conducted hundreds of experiments on dozens of ceramic mixtures. In 1999, a lead apatite sample showed a small fluctuation that seemed unique to the superconductor. They repeated the experiment and the other two samples showed the same fluctuation.
But the signal is too vague, or it may be an unspeakable instrument error. Kim Zhixun was too cautious to worry that there was nothing to do. He chose not to pursue further research on superconductors and recycle battery materials. Four years later, he completed his PhD and joined a small hearing aid battery company. Li Shipei continued to study ISB superconductors. Although he and Professor Cui revised the theory to narrow the search range like a needle in a sea, they left the synthetic Kim students, they got nothing. In 2008, Li Shipei absorbed part of Kim’s work and published his doctoral thesis in the theory and synthesis of superconductors. Li then joined a small private university as a part-time professor in the Department of Computer Science. He has not done any more scientific research and is not interested in teaching. In 2008, he founded Q-center with Kim Zhi-hoon. Q-center mainly takes some regular consulting work and makes some pocket money. Kim Zhi-hoon occasionally goes there to sit. Although they tried to do some experiments, they did not see much as if research was just a hobby.
Professor Cui Dong-chi was ill in early 2017. The news came to his students and people began to visit him. Cui Dongzhit found Kim Ji-hoon and Li Shipei and told them they must find the ghosts that appeared in the machine in 1999. He died in May and said, “Please, keep studying, but do not let the world see it until it is perfect. ”
Kim Zhixun told Li Shipei that he had a wife and son and that he could not work as hard as he was a graduate student. If Li Shipei wants him to work full-time, he has to raise money to buy an ESR machine and an SQUID machine. Lee Shipei’s old friend, Professor Cui Dongzhi, and Professor Keun Ho Auh, Honorary Professor of Hanyang, began to raise money everywhere. They filed an application with the Korea National Science Foundation to buy funds for ESR equipment. However, since Jin Zhixun and Li Shipei have not published any scientific research papers since the postgraduate stage, applications have been naturally rejected. As a result, they met with a contact with Koryo’s permanent position in professorship. Quan Ying-chan is an outstanding and credible physicist, and he has both ESR expertise and SQUID machine access.
Quan Ying still thinks the pair have some amateurs, but it’s good to get money without too much responsibility. As a result, he signed an appointment with Q-center at the end of 2017. And he was able to keep him in college, but occasionally came to guide him.
Finally, after receiving funding, they bought an ESR machine, and Kim Ji-hoon added Q-center full-time in early 2018. Kim Zhixun’s work habits as chemists focus on familiarity, while Quan Ying-chan, as a physicist, tends to be clear and clean. The difference led to an argument: Kim Zhi-hoon found a faint signal on ESR, consistent with the results he had seen in 1999. But physicist Quan Qianzhi believes this is totally untenable in theory. They quickly argued. Mr. Li tried to mediate the dispute, but when he saw the fluctuations on the chart as they had been seen 20 years ago. He was shocked and suddenly realized that the only person who had approached the ghost in the past 20 years was actually Kim Ji-hoon.
Like playing hide-and-seek with the universe, Kim listened to faint signals through ESR. He sometimes feels closer to the truth and sometimes feels further away from the truth. Such a weak signal certainly doesn’t convince outsiders that existing theories are difficult to solve problems and he has to develop a new search method. Finally, one morning in 2020, at a time of the global blockade of the new epidemic, he unexpectedly saw a huge peak in previous weak signals (picture below).
Kim Ji-hoon repeated the test, but did not see such a strong signal in the new sample. He checked the lab records and couldn’t do it. Is there a mistake? So he started checking lab surveillance footage and photos. He found that the quartz capsule with a significant ascension had cracked when it was taken out. And he looked back at the video and hit his elbow when he saw him transfer his capsule to the scale after the stove exit. He suddenly realized that cracks should lead to the introduction of oxygen at the right time, and then to the structure of the emerging lead phosphate crystal. Moreover, the elbow hit the table, resulting in the introduction of vibrations that promoted crystal formation.
From here on, work is going fast. Within three months, they found the ghosts that plagued the team for 20 years and crystallized them. You can hold it in your hand. It can float. Like a magic stone (the original text).
Li Shipei was very excited and Kwon Young was stunned.
But they still don’t have enough funds or equipment for comprehensive feature measurement. The superconductor’s critical temperature is so high that it exceeds the measurement of their hands.
Qu Ying began to deduce from a physical point of view. He doesn’t think Cui Dongzhi’s theory explains what happened. He knew that “the near water tower is first moon” He has a huge lead in all physics homes. If he can take the lead in finding out, he will certainly have a Nobel Prize. However, this eventually led him to a direct conflict with the team’s theorist Li Shipei.
It’s just that this process is very focused on synthesis. Powder must be mixed evenly with a bowl and amaranth to obtain fully uniform particles. If you buy premixed powder, do not use a bowl and amaranth, or move too slowly from a stove to a cooling station, it can lead to crystal failure. Only Kim Ji-hoon was able to make magic floating stones by hitting a vacuum quartz capsule at the right time after taking them out of the stove.
They contributed to Nature but rejected the manuscript due to the controversy over Langa Dias. Quan Ying-chan blamed Kim Zhixun’s late mentor Cui Dongzhizhizhi’s one-dimensional inorganic polymer theory.
Mr. Li believes the problem is that people must see the magic stone with their own eyes to convince themselves. However, during the new Guan epidemic, their three-man team was unable to enter and exit South Korea to show the material to international reviewers. Things can only be kept stalling. By the end of 2021, Quan Ying decided to focus on vacation. Li Shipei and Jin Hyun-chao, a Korean scientist, were in contact. Although at the beginning, Kim Hyun-chio is not convinced of the so-called room temperature constant pressure superconductor. However, after a recovery from his trip to the new crown, Kim went to the lab to see the magic stone, then changed his position and succeeded from Kim Zhi-hoon, able to repeat the preparation process of LK-99 independently by his team in the United States. Although production remains low. Maybe only one success per 10 attempts.
However, due to Kim Hyun-chao’s strong addition, Quan’s role was reduced to the extent that only SQUID measurements were carried out. In March 2023, Quan Ying was fired after arguing with the team. The rest of the team went on.
If this is true, it’s going to be more difficult to replicate than expected. Hopefully with more people working on this, someone will stumble on a more reproducible protocol.
Question: would a machine built with superconducting wires, electronics and motors pretty much only need to be charged once?
Of course not. Motors do work. Work is the conversion of energy (electricity) into some other form — movement, heat, whatever. In other words, if there are motors, energy is being used and converted and therefore lost from the system.
No. If it uses energy it still uses up charge. The superconducting part just ensures that you don’t waste energy in unwanted heat.
Only if it never did anything 🙂
Think of it as a battery.
Theoretically a superconducting loop can hold a charge indefinitely but when you make use of some of that energy…. that amount of energy is taken from the loop and is gone until the loop is recharged from some outside source.
SC motors and electronics can make the *use* of that stored power very, very, very efficient but it’s not a perpetual motion machine.
Looks like a partial success. We will have to wait for more. Even if it is partial, others can upgrade work, which was done.
They were transparent. They share data and encourage others to replicate results. Looks promising. Hard to tell before we get more results from others. It would be strange to publish it and encourage others to replicate it, if their success was not at least partial.
If true it could be total game changer. Everything what uses electricity could get super effective and benefit. Of course there are many IF’s, can it be mass produced cheap enough, does it work as it should at room temperature and normal pressure?,…
Something the last few days have taught me is that many of the applications forecast for a room temperature superconductor are dependent on properties of an ideal one. There is a possibility that this one, if it works out, may only supply a partial wish list. That’s still great but we may see some disappointments for some applications. Superconductor extension cords or transmission lines may not be in the cards any time soon but EM shielding could end up being useful in a lot of fields.
Their process was very simple and has direct equivalents in industry. The materials are also widely available and not too expensive. So if this works as claimed, it should be pretty easy to scale. But there is likely still room for optimization, both in the manufacturing process and eventually in the material properties, with better superconductors.