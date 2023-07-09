China Copying SpaceX Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, Starship and Starlink from 2025-2035

China rocket startup Space Pioneer, aka Beijing Tianbing Technology, has raised a total of three billion Chinese yuan ($414 million) across 11 rounds since its establishment in 2018.

In April 2023, they had a successful first launch of the Tianlong-2 rocket. Space Pioneer is the first Chinese commercial outfit to reach orbit with a liquid propellant launcher. The three-stage Tianlong-2 is capable of carrying 2,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit (LEO) or 1,500 kg to a 500-kilometer-altitude sun-synchronous orbit (SSO). The Tianlong-2 is larger than the SpaceX Falcon 1 but has far less payload than an early Falcon 9.

Funding will be used to complete the Tianlong-3 kerosene-liquid oxygen launch vehicle and its engine and the construction of a dedicated launch complex at the Jiuquan national spaceport.

Tianlong-3 (“Sky Dragon-3”) is a two-stage kerosene-liquid oxygen rocket with a reusable first stage. Space Pioneer’s webpages state that the rocket will be capable of lifting 17 tons of payload to low Earth orbit, or 14 tons to 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit.

They will launch a 13,000 satellite Guowang constellation which is China’s answer to Starlink. Guowang replaced earlier and much smaller LEO communications constellations named Hongyan and Hongyun, planned by China’s main space contractor CASC and its sister defense giant CASIC respectively. In March 2022, Beijing-based startup Galaxy Space launched six stackable V-band satellites on a Long March 2C rocket. Guowang will launch on Long March rockets and any other China rocket startup.

The new Long March 5B will be able to send 25 metric tons of payload to LEO, for launching large batches of satellites for constellations.

Tianbing Technology has been funded by CICC Capital, CCB International, Zhejiang University Lianchuang, Zhangjiagang Ecological Technology City, Cointreau Investment, Guoke Investment, Inno Angel, Jiuyou Capital, Lushi Investment, Eagle Fund, Hongfu Assets, Zijin Investment, Tongtai Capital, Zheshang Venture Capital, CITIC Construction Investment, Soochow Venture Capital, Paradigm Fund, Zaihe Investment.

They are completing development of the Tianlong-3 large-scale liquid carrier rocket is tailor-made for my country’s satellite Internet construction. It has a diameter of 3.8 meters and a take-off mass of 570 tons. High reliability, high frequency” launch requirements. The rocket will apply dozens of new technologies to greatly improve the cost performance. At present, the engineering design and product production have been completed. It is planned to complete the first flight of the rocket in 2024. From 2025, it will have a commercial launch capability of 30 rounds per year. This would be the level of launches that SpaceX had around 2020-2021. SpaceX went to 60 launches in 2022 and is on track to nearly 100 launches in 2023.

Space Pioneer has plans for a Tianlong-3H, a triple-core version in the same style as the SpaceX Falcon Heavy, and the Tianlong-3M, a single core rocket tipped with a reusable spaceplane,

China is planning the Long March 9 rocket for 2033. This is a program to copy the SpaceX Super Heavy Starship.