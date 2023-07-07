Pulsar Fusion Developing 2 Megawatt Direct Fusion Drive for 2027

Pulsar Fusion (UK) is working on a Direct Fusion Drive (DFD). It is a compact nuclear fusion engine which could provide both thrust and electrical power for spaceships. This technology opens unprecedented possibilities to explore the solar system in a limited amount of time and with a very high payload to propellant masses ratio.

This engine is attractive for long missions where a lower thrust version of the engine, having a propellant mass ratio near unity, provides efficiencies that other engines cannot achieve.

Static tests are to begin in 2023 followed by an In Orbit Demonstration (IOD) of the technology in 2027.

The direct drive fusion is designed to produce both thrust and electric power for interplanetary spacecraft. It will be a long-term source of acceleration with self-sustaining fuel supply. Modeling shows that this technology can potentially propel a spacecraft with a mass of about 1,000 kg (2,200 lb) to Pluto in 4 years.

Since DFD provides power as well as propulsion in one integrated device, it would also provide as much as 2 MW of power to the payloads upon arrival. Designers think that this technology can radically expand the science capability of planetary missions.