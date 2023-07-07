Pulsar Fusion Developing 2 Megawatt Direct Fusion Drive for 2027

Pulsar Fusion (UK) is working on a Direct Fusion Drive (DFD). It is a compact nuclear fusion engine which could provide both thrust and electrical power for spaceships. This technology opens unprecedented possibilities to explore the solar system in a limited amount of time and with a very high payload to propellant masses ratio.
This engine is attractive for long missions where a lower thrust version of the engine, having a propellant mass ratio near unity, provides efficiencies that other engines cannot achieve.
Static tests are to begin in 2023 followed by an In Orbit Demonstration (IOD) of the technology in 2027.
The direct drive fusion is designed to produce both thrust and electric power for interplanetary spacecraft. It will be a long-term source of acceleration with self-sustaining fuel supply. Modeling shows that this technology can potentially propel a spacecraft with a mass of about 1,000 kg (2,200 lb) to Pluto in 4 years.
Since DFD provides power as well as propulsion in one integrated device, it would also provide as much as 2 MW of power to the payloads upon arrival. Designers think that this technology can radically expand the science capability of planetary missions.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
7 thoughts on “Pulsar Fusion Developing 2 Megawatt Direct Fusion Drive for 2027”
Stop the pessimism!! I’ve seen this company’s facilities and technology in person. What they’re trying to achieve is far easier than fusion power, and the implications for Spaceflight are mind boggling.
I’ll be living a short drive away from Pulsar Fusion starting in September and look forward to covering this remarkable story as it develops.
The slide talks about 10 metric tons to Titan in less than a year
They’re certainly optimistic. But how are they proposing to dispose of waste heat? I don’t see any radiators…
Yep, as Brett sez … remarkably optimistic.
Using their glossies (from above), several things stand out as fairly magic-wand wishful.
²H + ³He fuel (and reaction mass?) The deuterium is almost as cheap as it gets. Small percentage of all terran water. The ³He though is obscenely precious stuff. No more than 100 kg of it exists in all the laboratories of our present day physics research firms. And it doesn’t grown on trees. Potentially, it is ‘breed-able’ by neutron spallation of lithium, so might not be as precious as it presently is, but still … Big Unicorn Horn Wand stuff.
If the fuel also is the reaction mass, then an enormous amount of it (proportionate to its energy potential) is blown out the back end and gone for good. This certainly impacts the economics of operation.
ISP 10³ to 10⁵ — doesn’t sound all that unreasonable. Since the exhaust velocity is effectively G₀*Isp, then that corresponds to about 10⁴ to 10⁶ m/s. Using basic energy physics (E = ½mv²), that in turn means that the invested kinetic energy ranges from 0.5×10⁸ to 0.5×10¹² joules per kilogram of reaction mass. Lot of energy. But Léts go with it.
Since the thrust is supposedly 10 to 100 newtons, conversely the reaction mass must be somewhere between (100 N ÷ 10⁶ Ns/kg ) = 10⁻⁴ kg/s or 0.1 gram/second at the high end down to milligrams at the low thrust end.
That kind of asks “well, how long is the probe supposed to be under thrust?” I can see for reaction-mass conservation, a peaked efficiency 10 N thrust regime consuming 10 mg/second or 860 kg/day might be preferred.
But wait … that’s almost a ton a day! I thought the probe was to weigh in at 1000 kg itself. Something must be missing from the glossies.
To get to Pluto in 4 years requires a ΔV of about 50 km/sec. That’s one helluva ΔV. Working backward from Tsiolkovsky’s Rocket Equation, (ΔV = G₀ • Isp • ln( Mstart / Mend )) then one can see that
G₀ = 9.81 m/s²
Isp = 10⁵ seconds
ΔV = 50,000 m/s
50,000 = 9.81 × 100,000 × ln( Ms/Me ); … rearrange a bit
0.050 = ln( Ms/Me ); … exponentiate
1.053 = Mstart/Mend
So the lost mass is only about 5.3% of the start mass. THAT is seemingly quite reasonable! Whew! I’ll have to read-and-see if the rest of it makes more sense.
So we are going to skip fusion power stations because they are too hard and instead go to fusion powered craft that act as power stations? Maybe we can land one carefully and run an extension cord into it. 🙂 😀
Not so far off the mark. One of the actions of the Halliburton Administration when it came to power in 2001 was to cut all NASA fusion drive research to the bone for just thar reason.
“The oil must flow…”
It’s a fun story.
Billions of private capital have gone into fusion. So far, they’ve produced good press releases.