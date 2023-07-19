Tesla Has 91 Cents Earnings and Beats Estimates $TSLA

Tesla has released its Q2 2023 financial results and has 91 cents EPS.

Q2-2023 was a record quarter on many levels with our best-ever production and deliveries and revenue approaching $25B in a single quarter. We are excited that we were able to achieve such results given the macroeconomic environment we are currently in.

Our operating margin remained healthy at approximately 10%, even with price reductions in Q1 and early Q2. This reflects our ongoing cost reduction efforts, the continued production ramp success in Berlin and Texas and the strong performance of our Energy and Services & Other

businesses.

Our commitment to being at the forefront of AI development entered a new chapter with the start of production of Dojo training computers. We are hopeful that our immense neural net training needs will be satisfied using our in-house designed Dojo hardware. The better the neural net training capacity, the greater the opportunity for our Autopilot team to iterate on new solutions.