Rocket Lab Electron Parachute Recovery of Its Rocket

Rocket Lab successfully deployed seven satellites into space following its latest mission on Tuesday. Part of the Electron rocket parachuted into the Pacific Ocean and was recovered by a boat. It will be returned to Rocket Lab.
Rocket Lab has now completed almost 40 launches with an Electron rocket, which is a reusable small rocket.
Later this year, Rocket Lab will re-fly a recovered Rutherford engine for the first time.
The Electron rocket can launch 300 kilograms to low earth orbit. The cost per launch is $7.5 million.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 can a launch 17 tons to low earth orbit when the first stage booster is recovered.
Electron uses two stages with the same diameter (1.2 m (3 ft 11 in)) filled with RP-1/LOX propellant. The main body of the rocket is constructed using a lightweight carbon composite material. Both stages use the Rutherford rocket engine, the first electric-pump-fed engine to power an orbital rocket.
Rocket Labs Falcon 9 Class Neutron Rocket Planned for 2024
The planned Neutron rocket will take 13 tons to LEO and is targeting 2024 for operations.
