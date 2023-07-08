Tesla Margins and EPS for Q2 2023

Randy Kirk and Larry Goldberg reviewed my analysis of Tesla margin impacts from almost double Model S and Model X deliveries in Q2 2023 versus Q1 2023.

Larry and Randy agree that Tesla will be in the range of 20% margin for Q2 2023. They also estimate the earnings per share will be about 96 cents to $1 for Q2.

