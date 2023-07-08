Over 4 Million World Electric Car Sales in First Half of 2023

World BEV market share was 11% in May and is average 10% in 2023. Global light vehicle sales are forecast to increase by 6.2% y/y to 86.0 million units in 2023. World BEV sales should be about 11 million in 2023. This would be up from 7.2 million in 2022. The world should have 1 million Battery electric cars sold each month in the second half of 2023

The forecast for 2023 is 27.5 million units in China (+3.2% y/y), 15.0 million units in the US (+9% y/y) and 4.55 million units in Japan (+9.3% y/y).

In the U.S., 810,000 EV passenger vehicles and light trucks were sold in 2022, amounting to a 6% share. In 18 European countries on 2022, 1.53 million were sold, translating to a 15% share. In Japan, EVs sales in the fiscal year ended March 31 came to just 77,238 units, a mere 2.1% of all passenger vehicles sold.

China has three price categories for cars: ($7,450) or below, ($14,900-$22,350) and ($29,800-$44,700). In each, EVs accounted for more than 15% of all sales. For $14.9k-22.35k cars, EVs accounted for 23% of all sales in 2021, then jumped to 32% last year and rose again to 37% in the first quarter of 2023.

April 2023, NEV sales in China, which includes both BEV and PHEV, rose 43% year over year to 2.1M units, according to China Passenger Car Assoc. data. BEV sales rose 29% to 1.5 million and PHEV sales rose 100% to 600K. China new-energy vehicles (NEVs) from January to June 2023 could reach 3.53 million. 71% of NEV sales are BEV. China likely had 2.5 million BEV sales in the first half of 2023.

