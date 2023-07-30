Tesla Range Controversy

Reuters recently published a special report claiming that Tesla has rigged the algorithms in their vehicle software to display rosy range estimates on the dashboard readout and that Tesla has even organized a special team who is tasked with canceling range related service appointments.

If a Tesla customer complains about range. Tesla does a remote diagnostic of batteries. If the battery health is fine, then an appointment can be canceled.

There are two range numbers in a Tesla. One is the range based upon battery health and the EPA estimated range. There is the in-vehicle navigation has the accurate range estimate that is adjusted for temperature conditions. All electric vehicles lose range in cold weather. Tesla loses less range in cold weather than most other EVs.

John at Cleanerwatt goes over the range issues and the Reuters complaint. He shows that Tesla is not rigging its range estimates.