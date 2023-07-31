Video of a Chinese LK-99 Replication Effort That Has Failed So Far

Here's an attempt at a summary in a form of a blogpost, AI's tend to … lose detail but I've tried to work around this, cannot verify 100% since I don't speak Chinese Attempting to Reproduce the Room Temperature Superconductor This highly anticipated experiment has generated… — Alex Volkov – targum.video (@altryne) July 31, 2023

Dr. Sun approached the initial reports with skepticism. Dr Sun has spent decades studying superconductors.

On July 25th, we came across the paper first announcing the supposed room temperature superconductor. Despite doubts, we decided to try replicating the experimental results ourselves. We began on July 26th by ordering the necessary raw materials, which arrived later that evening.

On July 27th, we started synthesizing two different precursor compounds needed for the final material, following the procedures outlined in the paper. To prevent oxidation, we weighed out and ground together the raw materials in an inert environment1. We then split the batch in two, with one fired under vacuum in the lab furnace, and one exposed to air during firing, since the original paper contained contradictory information about the process.

Firing of the copper phosphide precursors required a lengthy 48 hours at elevated temperatures, which we completed over two days. X-ray diffraction analysis of the resulting compounds confirmed we achieved the correct crystal structure.

With precursors in hand, on July 29th they attempted to synthesize the final compound, running eight experiments with different reactant ratios, firing times, and environments. The paper’s description implies a final copper to phosphorus ratio of 1:6, mismatching the 1:3 ratio of the precursors, one of several inconsistencies we noted.

We evaluated the first sample batch using common tests for superconductivity. A magnet levitation test showed no floating, and magnetic susceptibility data from 200-400K did not indicate superconductive behavior. Follow-up hysteresis measurements also failed to reveal definitive proof of superconduction compared to a normal ferromagnetic material.

So far, our experiments have not reproduced the reported phenomenon. We have more analyses planned, including resistivity testing to check for zero resistance, the hallmark of superconductors. While we do not have definitive evidence yet, Dr. Sun cautions against fully dismissing the original claims, as impurities and optimization of factors like composition or firing time may still reveal superconductive properties. We look forward to sharing more results soon as our investigation continues.

