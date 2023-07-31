Video of a Chinese LK-99 Replication Effort That Has Failed So Far

Here's an attempt at a summary in a form of a blogpost, AI's tend to … lose detail but I've tried to work around this, cannot verify 100% since I don't speak Chinese
Attempting to Reproduce the Room Temperature Superconductor
This highly anticipated experiment has generated…
— Alex Volkov – targum.video (@altryne) July 31, 2023
Dr. Sun approached the initial reports with skepticism. Dr Sun has spent decades studying superconductors.
On July 25th, we came across the paper first announcing the supposed room temperature superconductor. Despite doubts, we decided to try replicating the experimental results ourselves. We began on July 26th by ordering the necessary raw materials, which arrived later that evening.
On July 27th, we started synthesizing two different precursor compounds needed for the final material, following the procedures outlined in the paper. To prevent oxidation, we weighed out and ground together the raw materials in an inert environment1. We then split the batch in two, with one fired under vacuum in the lab furnace, and one exposed to air during firing, since the original paper contained contradictory information about the process.
Firing of the copper phosphide precursors required a lengthy 48 hours at elevated temperatures, which we completed over two days. X-ray diffraction analysis of the resulting compounds confirmed we achieved the correct crystal structure.
With precursors in hand, on July 29th they attempted to synthesize the final compound, running eight experiments with different reactant ratios, firing times, and environments. The paper’s description implies a final copper to phosphorus ratio of 1:6, mismatching the 1:3 ratio of the precursors, one of several inconsistencies we noted.
We evaluated the first sample batch using common tests for superconductivity. A magnet levitation test showed no floating, and magnetic susceptibility data from 200-400K did not indicate superconductive behavior. Follow-up hysteresis measurements also failed to reveal definitive proof of superconduction compared to a normal ferromagnetic material.
So far, our experiments have not reproduced the reported phenomenon. We have more analyses planned, including resistivity testing to check for zero resistance, the hallmark of superconductors. While we do not have definitive evidence yet, Dr. Sun cautions against fully dismissing the original claims, as impurities and optimization of factors like composition or firing time may still reveal superconductive properties. We look forward to sharing more results soon as our investigation continues.
Update from Chinese replication attempts, thanks to @elsa17z watchful eyes on BiliBili we have Professor Sun
Here's a translation of their process, I'll post the raw text in comments.
— Alex Volkov – targum.video (@altryne) July 31, 2023
8 thoughts on “Video of a Chinese LK-99 Replication Effort That Has Failed So Far”
Yep, looks like LK99 will wind up being discredited. All the people live tweeting their experiments has been fun to watch though.
An earlier post mentioned the original team is still getting only 1 in 10 samples to work. So it’s not surprising for other teams to get less than that. But if it does actually work, all they need to do is send some of their best samples to reputable labs for analysis. The synthesis can be improved after it’s proven.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t the production process indicate 4 days of “baking”?
Considering the “papers’ were published 4 days ago, how would you have replicated the results already?
I see a lot of folks changing the mixtures or doing temp changes and “acceleration’ processes and then stating failure.
If the material is a “baked” ceramic like computer chips, then there’s going to be a strict timing for the baking process. 30 seconds is the difference between wonderfully baked cake and pile a of over cooked flower.
Lots of labs are trying to replicate results. They just don’t say that publicly.
Hope Koreans aren’t wasting our time with another claim nobody else can replicate.
This is sad to hear. I was hopeful. 🙁
Methinks it is a matter of time before the FSB pays a visit to angry animée girl… although the situation looks seems like a psyop.
I thought she was a hoax, but because her anime girl avatar I took her seriously.
Indian lab also failed to replicate the results.
Waiting for Eu, USA labs,…