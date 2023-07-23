CEO of Twitter Linda Yaccarino says X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.
— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023
Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
X is everything 👀 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/XH4drWzedz
— Optimus (parody) (@TeslaAIBot) July 24, 2023
The infatuation of @elonmusk with the name https://t.co/CZLJi8uLXZ goes way back. Here are some excerpts from my upcoming book, https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC
"When his cousin Peter Rive visited in early 1999, he found Musk poring over books about the banking system. “I’m trying to… https://t.co/2PQr0qQhVG pic.twitter.com/WDdACBZTmc
— Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) July 23, 2023
2 thoughts on “Twitter Changing to X and It Will Be AI Powered Interactivity”
He probably played a lot of X-Com in his formative years.
Facebook has a lot of AI resources but they may not be as bold and willing to experiment and break things as Elon.
Whoever integrates LLM AI better/faster is going to win, the established debates about social media don’t matter.
I must confess that I have followed Elon on Twitter since he had 27,000 followers. Whenever that was. In that whole time reading his tweets was the main thing I did on the platform. I often just googled him and clicked on Twitter. At some point I got a Twitter account. I followed some people. I occasionally but rarely tweeted. I never had much interest in a feed.
I am aware of various things people do on the platform but I don’t know how to do them. How many Twitter users don’t really use the platform for anything except something very limited?
LLM AI could potentially make a lot of platforms different features and capabilities more accessible even to people too lazy and unmotivated to bother to learn to use their touch screen interface.
I hope to soon be able to talk to X.com in English and have it respond in English and Graphics and give me choices. I’d hope it would get used to me and offer intelligent suggestions proactively. I’d hope it would create what amounts to a custom touch interface that simplifies what I want to do on the platform that’s intelligently updated as my tastes, choices, interests change.
Google revolutionized advertising by making it targeted to users queries. Making it much more relevant made it less obtrusive and irritating and more effective. AI could go way beyond that.