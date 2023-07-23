Shrinking and Aging Population Can Lead to a Permanent Great Depression

The Great Depression was a global event in the 1930s. There are proposed definitions of economic depressions, which are
* a decline in real GDP exceeding 10%, or
* a recession lasting 2 or more years.
A recession is defined as negative economic growth over two quarterly GDP measurements. This is 6 or more months of a shrinking economy.
The Great Depression is the economic Boogie Man. It was the worst economic period for the industrialized world. There are many stories, books and movies describing the hardships of that period.
I recently wrote how the world could drop from 8 billion people today to 250 million people in 2200. This means there will only be about 3% of today’s population in 2200.
One way to calculate national GDP is Number of people times the average economic activity per person.
This economy is also mostly dependent up on the working age population actually working and being productive.
How big would a global economy be that has 3% of the people and only 2% of the working age population? For the world economy to be the same size, you would need to have 33 times the per capita income. This is just to be equal and have overall economic stagnation.
I do write about and believe we can have an AI and humanoid robotics revolution. However, there is always the chance these technological things do not happen. We would be left with massive economic headwinds.
People do not get how terrible the problems will be as this happens.
People do not get how the global financial system that we have made depends upon population growth.
People do not get how fast and how hard this has already been hitting Japan.
People do not get how much this will hit China and Japan from now to 2050 and beyond.
The shrinking and aging population problem for China, South Korea, Italy, Spain and Japan from now until 2050 is pretty unavoidable at this point. These countries are 25% of the world’s economy and they have many of the largest banks in the world.
Those country could be losing 1.5 to 2% of their working age population each year and 30% of the remaining population could be shifting into productivity and spending decline. This could be 2-4% negative headwinds each year to overall economy and to real estate markets.
People think the financial and banking crisis of 2008 and recently were bad events. People think the real estate crash of 2008-2009 was bad.
Instead of Banks worth a total of $600 billion collapsing it could many trillion dollar banks and financial institutions.
If the world might normally be able to generate 3% growth but 2% came from true technology and productivity improvement and 1% from population growth, we could shift to an overall -1% GDP growth where we had 2% technology and productivity improvement but -3% from shrinking workforce and aging people spending less and becoming less productive.
This means if the population shrinkage becomes too steep, the world would fall into permanent recession. This would also be a depression because a recession that lasts more than 2 years is also a depression. There would be constant banking and real estate crisis.
There are some commenters who say, Nextbigfuture is a “future-forward” site. Why is Nextbigfuture writing about this doomer scenario? I am writing about it because it has already been happening in Japan. Japan was the second biggest economy in the world and is now third and will soon drop to fifth. I am writing about it because I see the math and the population demographics. I see there are too few babies and there are too few women of fertile age. I see the fertile women numbers dropping. This problem is over ten times bigger than climate change. I see the risk to the China and Japanese banks and the global financial system. There is no uncertainties like in some climate science. There is no disputing how many women are in each 5 year bracket of various national population pyramids. Only countries in Africa do not properly count their people. China many now be lying to say they have more people than they actually have.
We should not be allowing this to happen?
I am optimistic that this is solvable, but only if people become fully aware and we rapidly fix it. It is fixable and must be fixed. We have to do it.
I also have a belief about what humanity must do for the far future. We have to exist and exist in large numbers to achieve what I think we can and should achieve.
8 thoughts on “Shrinking and Aging Population Can Lead to a Permanent Great Depression”
Cut pensions and give it to parents, this is really not easy to be a parent today ( I get 2 kids) , cost awful money and this is really taking all your free time…. So what do we expect in that situation ?
But we shouldn’t view such a “Great Depression” as particularly similar to the 1930s Great Depression. Just how depressing would that last Great Depression be if they all had multiple cheap robot servants, cheap 3D-printed homes, cheap food, cheap cars, etc. Elon is correct. It’s hard to say what an economy looks like when you have end-to-end automation. But it isn’t food lines.
We need to beware of drawing too many lessons from historic analogies. More often than not they are misleading because the relevant factors are almost always different.
It won’t happen. But if it did, the cure is simple. Increase the Minimum Wage to account for the increase in productivity. We need to consume what we produce and the rich aren’t doing their fair share of consuming.
No population in nature only increases in size. Humans are no different, we are going to have ups and downs in our population curve. Since this is a normal part of the natural order we better learn to deal with it.
The biggest problem I see is governments and economies designed to run like Ponzi schemes. Social Security is a very large and very obvious Ponzi scheme. And like all good Ponzi schemes when the flow of new suckers stops, they collapse. There’s a solution here, just look at Norway’s sovereign wealth fund. Norway invested all of their social security payments instead of wasting them. Now as Norway’s population ages they have plenty of money to pay pensions. On the other hand the US government has spent all of our Social Security contributions and replaced them with IOUs from future generations and that’s the definition of a Ponzi scheme. Ponzi schemes and declining populations are a toxic mix.
I also agree with Brett, the measure to look at is Per Capita GDP not total GDP. As you say in the article GDP is population times productivity. That’s two variables, if population is declining then we better focus on increasing productivity. Just look at that equation, it is certainly possible to have a rising standard of living while the population is declining. That is effect is happening right now, it’s called wealth inequality (ignore inheritance which I despise) and it is driven by some people in the economy having much greater productivity than others.
I think a declining human population is inevitable starting around 2100. The way to deal with that is focus on productivity. And that means fixing our schools so that everyone receives a quality education. The solution here is to make EVERYONE more productive. In today’s world much of the population is only marginally productive.
Long term I see the population falling until the standard of living rises enough that people want to start having kids again. This is just simple microeconomics. A child on a farm has a positive value to a farm family via their labor. In today’s world a child born to an urban couple has a strong negative economic contribution their parent’s wealth. We have to work to change that equation. A rising standard of living will lower the relative cost of having children and at some point the joy of having them will exceed the negative financials and the population decline will reverse.
On the other hand, it may take a long time to purge the existing Ponzi schemes and while they are still with us we will see continued economic decline. Note that all government debt is a form of a Ponzi scheme. If is fine to borrow to build assets. Borrowing to defend yourself in a war will also happen. Government borrowing to finance consumption is a toxic Ponzi scheme.
Here’s a question to ponder, as the world’s population falls how is the mix of highly productive vs marginally productive people going to change? If we lose all of the highly productive people them the permanent Great Depression happens. But if we lose all of the marginally productive people, does it really have much of an impact?
Also consider the urban vs farm mix. Will a declining world population proportionately increase the farm populations? History tells us that all rural populations have high birthrates.
When the “family” unit was farm based, (a few generations ago), additional children was almost a necessity to assist with farm based activity as this labor was free and the “family” had no intention of leaving the farm.
The crushing cost of raising and educating a child today is overwhelming to most and I don’t see that changing in the near term.
Look, you seem to be rather insistent on not normalizing for population, which makes no sense in this context.
If you could wave a magic wand, and transform today’s China into today’s Monaco, by your proposed standard of gross, not per capita, GDP, the new country would be in an unimaginably deep depression. It’s just that all the actual people would be very well off…
The proper measure has to be per capita GDP, ideally on a PPP basis.
That said…
There are two things to fear from the population implosion.
The first to hit is that a population that is shrinking due to a failure to reproduce implies a very distorted age distribution, very heavily loaded in the direction of unproductive and medically expensive elders. The lower average productivity pushes down per capita GDP at the exact time that the elevated medical expenses divert more of GDP into unproductive uses.
The last to hit is when population shrinks to the point where society can no longer maintain the level of complexity and specialization needed for a modern industrial society.
In between, the diversion of so much of GDP to medical support, together with the reduction of the percentage of productive population available to sustain other specialties, means that a society with declining population fails to maintain necessary complexity at a much higher absolute population level than a society with a stable population would.
So, solutions.
The “front end” solution is restoring conventional reproduction rates. It’s difficult to motivate people to do this, because societal expectations for living standards shift in the direction of consumption rather than child raising, as fewer children get born. In a democracy is may be simply impossible for the government to adopt policies extreme enough to restore fertility, because so many people who are voters aren’t having children, and don’t want to pay for other people having them.
The “back end” solution is life extension / rejuvenation. I don’t think it faces the same democracy issues, because very few people actually want to grow old and die, but pulling it off is rather more speculative, while getting people to reproduce is largely just a question of throwing money at the problem.
A more speculative front end solution would be to use artificial wombs and robots with social AI to either lower the personal cost of reproducing, or simply add extra reproduction that’s not initiated by parents. But the obvious problem with this is, “Who programs the AI?”; Can you even imagine, given modern trends, that the AIs wouldn’t be programed to mass produce an army of Red Guard?