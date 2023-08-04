All in Podcast Friedberg is Hopeful that LK99 is Real and Opening the Path to Global Transformation

David Friedberg of the All-in-Podcast is hopeful that LK99 is real and can lead to industrial scale commercial room temperature superconductors. Friedberg estimates that 70% of the energy we produce is lost to heat and friction.

However, computer chips and networking without heat problems can mean computers that are 100 to 200 times faster.

The first hurdle is confirming that this is indeed superconducting and not just diamagnetism.

If the theoretical papers are correct then the reliability and mass production problem is mastering a process for the replacement of every 8th lead atom with copper or gold or some other correct dopant.

Motors, engines, electronics, computers, and space propulsion would be reinvented. Quantum computers, nuclear fusion and other things on the edge of the possible could become mainstream.

At scale this would enable global transformation and abundance.