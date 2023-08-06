Condensed Matter Physics Group in Prague, Czech Completing LK99 Samples

Another one of many groups working to replicate the LK99 room temperature superconductors.
3/4📝A humbling admission: a mistake in our laboratory logbook led to mixing the first powders in the wrong ratio🤦 Such hiccups are part of the scientific journey but rarely reported. Nevertheless, the correct mixture is now in the furnace and we will continue our #LK99 attempt.
— Department of Condensed Matter Physics || MFF UK (@CondMatfyz) August 5, 2023
🔥🔬 Exciting moment! We're taking the samples out of the furnace after 6 hours at 925°C. 🌡️✨ Check out our video capturing our first try to get #LK99 substance. 🔍 #ResearchUpdate #SampleAnalysis pic.twitter.com/gy0MMc0sxO
— Department of Condensed Matter Physics || MFF UK (@CondMatfyz) August 5, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.