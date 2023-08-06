What Will the First Commercial Product Be for LK99-Type Room Temperature Superconductors ?

RF SQUIDs (radio frequency Superconducting quantum interference device) only need one Josephson junction to work. This is used for magnetic field sensing. It would not need high current or other high performance capabilities.

There are two main types of SQUID: direct current (DC) and radio frequency (RF). RF SQUIDs can work with only one Josephson junction (superconducting tunnel junction), which might make them cheaper to produce, but are less sensitive.

Superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) magnetometers are based on superconducting Josephson junction and flux antenna. These extremely sensitive devices measure magnetic field changes rather than absolute field value.

SQUID (superconducting quantum interference device) magnetometers are generally used to measure the magnetization of very small samples (e.g., thin films) or systems that are just on the limit of magnetic order. SQUID magnetometers are mainly applied to scientific investigations. Measuring materials with a high magnetization requires the use of an attenuator, but due to their very great sensitivity geological, biological, and medical applications are increasing. The operation of a SQUID magnetometer is based on two effects: flux quantization and the Josephson effect.

The classical Josephson junction consists of an insulating barrier between two superconductors thin enough to couple “weakly.” This allows an electron pair tunneling via the barrier.



