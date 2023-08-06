Bigger and Better LK99 Replication Sample from Andrew McCalip and Varda Space

by

Andrew McCalip, who works on space manufacturing at Varda Space, has had the most public and possibly first replication of the proposed LK99 superconductor in the United States has made new samples.

It is a larger and better sample.

It behaves agnostic to the poles of the magnet.

It’s very strange. I can’t really drag the grain with a magnet. I fully expected to be able to drag it up the sidewall of the vial and bring it to the ceiling, but I can’t. If I pin the grain to the magnet I can rotate both together 180deg. But if I breathe wrong , it falls off the ceiling. The grain wants to skate, zooming across the surface of the magnet when it’s suspended.

I tried to film it, very very difficult freehand. I may have to build a little rig. I’m scared of taking it out of the glass vial and losing the grain,we’ve only found two so far.

I’m a little worried y’all will jump to conclusions. Promise not to? We have some odd magnetic behavior. It’s indicative of things,.but ultimately we need to get the grain into some miniature probe measurement system. I’ve got a lead for a microscale 4pt probe to follow up on.

1 thought on “Bigger and Better LK99 Replication Sample from Andrew McCalip and Varda Space”

Leave a Comment