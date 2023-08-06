Bigger and Better LK99 Replication Sample from Andrew McCalip and Varda Space

Andrew McCalip, who works on space manufacturing at Varda Space, has had the most public and possibly first replication of the proposed LK99 superconductor in the United States has made new samples.

It is a larger and better sample.

Will try to drop a video tomorrow. Can confirm two things. Note this is with a larger piece of LK99 from our later 16 hour test tubes. It has a similar composition to the other papers, dark grey and grainy. The piece stood up in the same orientation with either pole of the… — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 6, 2023

Correction to the previous statement. It's very strange. I can't really drag the grain with a magnet. I fully expected to be able to drag it up the sidewall of the vial and bring it to the ceiling, but I can't. If I pin the grain to the magnet I can rotate both together… — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 6, 2023

It behaves agnostic to the poles of the magnet.

It’s very strange. I can’t really drag the grain with a magnet. I fully expected to be able to drag it up the sidewall of the vial and bring it to the ceiling, but I can’t. If I pin the grain to the magnet I can rotate both together 180deg. But if I breathe wrong , it falls off the ceiling. The grain wants to skate, zooming across the surface of the magnet when it’s suspended.

I tried to film it, very very difficult freehand. I may have to build a little rig. I’m scared of taking it out of the glass vial and losing the grain,we’ve only found two so far.

I’m a little worried y’all will jump to conclusions. Promise not to? We have some odd magnetic behavior. It’s indicative of things,.but ultimately we need to get the grain into some miniature probe measurement system. I’ve got a lead for a microscale 4pt probe to follow up on.

Requires a really good set up and ideally the material in thin film form. This material looks like Alien snot. pic.twitter.com/oxTThjAqIW — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 5, 2023

@andrewmccalip as many others have said, trivial things that should be tried are: * Flip the magnet polarity, check behavior.

* Place magnet ABOVE instead of below, same pole, check behavior.

* Place sample in paper boat on water, check behavior, both magnet poles. — aix99 (@aix993) August 4, 2023