Korea University Confirms the Crystal Structure of LK-99 Matches Original Paper And Sample Passes Purity, Uniformity Standards

Researchers at Korea University of Energy and Technology confirmed that the crystal structure of a sample of ‘LK-99’, proposed room temperature superconductor, is the same as the crystal structure presented in the original papers by Sukbae Lee, Jihoon Kim et al. The College of Energy Engineering is the only external institution conducting research after receiving samples of LK-99 from the Quantum Energy Research Institute.

A researcher at Korea Energy Engineering University, who is participating in the LK-99 study, said in a phone call with the Digital Times on the 8th, “As a result of analyzing the X-ray diffraction structure of the sample, it was confirmed that the fine crystal structure of the sample is the same as that presented in the paper.” said.

The researcher said, “If you look at the microcrystalline structure, you can estimate the possibility even if you cannot confirm the physical properties of the material. As a result of confirming the microcrystalline structure with X-rays for the analysis of LK-99, the Quantum Energy Research Institute has a different crystal structure and The crystal structure confirmed in the sample was the same,” he said.

Until now, there have been claims that researchers in China and India have succeeded in reproducing LK-99, but none of the X-ray crystal structures reported in the thesis have been confirmed. This is the first case of an external institution confirming the microcrystalline structure of the LK-99 sample. X-ray crystal structure is used to see the microscopic crystal structure of proteins and new materials. In organic matter, we mainly look at the structure at the molecular level.

The samples made by the Quantum Energy Research Institute were reported to have received a passing grade from the researchers at the College of Energy in terms of purity, uniformity, and reproducibility. This means that material synthesis has reached a stable trajectory.

