Sabine Hossenfelder Wrongly Predicts LK-99 Superconductor Failure and Fade into Obscurity

Sabine Hossenfelder predicted that the first superconducting replications will fail and then we will never hear of LK-99 and doped Larkanite superconductors again.

The first replication failures is correct. However, the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab simulation supporting LK-99 and the Shenyang national lab first principle paper suggesting using gold and silver to dope to make superconductors indicates that Sabine will likely be wrong.

Sabine rushed her youtube ahead of her normal Wednesday release schedule in order to get a video out on the LK-99 topic. She should have waited until Wednesday and she would have had the Berkeley simulation paper information.