Sabine Hossenfelder predicted that the first superconducting replications will fail and then we will never hear of LK-99 and doped Larkanite superconductors again.
The first replication failures is correct. However, the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab simulation supporting LK-99 and the Shenyang national lab first principle paper suggesting using gold and silver to dope to make superconductors indicates that Sabine will likely be wrong.
Sabine rushed her youtube ahead of her normal Wednesday release schedule in order to get a video out on the LK-99 topic. She should have waited until Wednesday and she would have had the Berkeley simulation paper information.
9 thoughts on “Sabine Hossenfelder Wrongly Predicts LK-99 Superconductor Failure and Fade into Obscurity”
I find it perfectly normal that any criticism of scientific assertions might be wrong. A lot of cherished theories nowadays ride on flaky experimental bases, that such a thing deserves to be pointed out.
Bit I also agree this refutation was a bit premature and rushed, given the short time frame expected to have replications showing more clearly the truth of the matter. Just wait a day or two to make your mind and tell.
The dialectic process of science is in general a bit slower than social media trends and people’s transient interest.
Sabine Hossenfelder has produced an almost unbelievable number of remarkably coherent and intellectually sound breaking science news videos in the last decade. She is a bonafide physicist, published and regarded widely. Typically, her video topics look at the ‘dark side’ of the mainstream interpretation of science announcements, much to the chagrin of her colleagues.
As an example, for quite some time now, she has soundly and loudly criticized the quantum computing world for basically failing to produce a quantum computer — of any type — that has solved a real-world problem of any complexity beyond multiplying a couple of modestly small prime numbers together. Checking up on her criticism, I found that her references and induction is essentially correct.
From that she garnered — as expected — a WHOLE LOT of counter criticism. People in the ‘quantum computing community’ became intensely outraged at her dismissal(s) of their ongoing progress and technological accomplishments. Yet, it remains … quantum computing has revolutionized nothing so far, and is still not executing sophisticated NP analysis with any convincing level of statistical certainty for the solutions involved.
But that’s off track. The point really is that Professor Hossfelder’s ‘schtick’ is to be a well-considered but hard-nosed science glee club contrarian. And, all too often, her cynicism has panned out. Her cynical view of the Higgs Boson announcements is of late coming true: the re-analysis of supercollider data is shedding a grim light on the basic evidence itself. No 6 sigmas there. Nope.
Her point on this issue is fairly clear: the likelihood of this supposed room temperature superconductor actually being a superconductor is very low to start with, and the evidence shown could as easily be a play on diamagnetism. Something which does happen at room temperature, and as any good High School physics teacher can replicate, with a flat piece of graphite which will suspend itself above a quad of neodymium super-magnets. Diamagnetism.
Also note, that the quick-to-publication spot did not rule out superconductivity for the novel lead-oxide-doped-sulfate compound, but rather shows the need for the material to independently and rigorously pass ALL of ‘the usual diagnostics’ of a superconductor, from levitation in a magnetic field, to total magnetic field ‘shielding’, to 4 electrode electrical resistance disappearance and to depressed thermal superconductivity onset while undergoing external magnetic bias.
So… maybe Sabine was premature in her critique, maybe she wasn’t. Time ought to tell, and like any remarkably clear thinking scientist, should future evidence bolster and eventually 6-sigma prove the stuff to be real, she WILL author a retraction — and ANALYSIS — in full. It is her way.
Wouldn’t it be nice of the other glee club reporters across the world were to be so intellectually sanguine and ethically responsible to do the same?
⋅-⋅-⋅ Just saying, ⋅-⋅-⋅
⋅-=≡ GoatGuy ✓ ≡=-⋅
I am not a scientist but an interested layman. You hit the nail right on the head.
I never listen to her. She is constantly dismissing things that are far outside her field as if she were an expert.
God forbid, authoritative totalitarian dictator regimes have these technologies!
As long as they are authoritative rather than authoritarian it’s OK.
Other things Sabine has declared:
1) Superdeterminism – absolutely everything is predetermined, including the choices that experimenters make, in just such a way as to give the illusion of quantum randomness;
2) Faster than Light travel is possible because if you just assert that there’s a preferred reference frame in the universe then all the problems go away;
3) Entropy doesn’t exist;
So if anything I now have more confidence in LK-99
She sells clickbait to drive viewers.
And … if we’re honest … so does Brian. And FOX. And The Verge. And Walsh. And EVERYONE who authors articles and/or videos on The Interwebz. If you can’t publish something that’ll be clicked, well the hard law of Darwin’s economics takes over. Only the successful survive.