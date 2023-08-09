Tesla GigaNevada Expansion and $27700 Highland Model 3 in China

The Tesla GigaNevada factory is currently about 30% complete as Tesla and Panasonic have been optimizing the current production capacity and not expanding. Last month, Tesla hired Michael Hildebrand in the role of Head of Giga factory Nevada Expansion Engineering and Construction.

This should mean that construction and deployment of the 500 GWh/year, $3.6 billion expansion will start.

There has been some kind of delay in the planning process.

There is a report from China that Tesla will mass produce the new M3P battery Highland Model 3 in September 2023. This would be priced to go head to head with BYD volume selling cars.

If priced at 200K CNY, the demand will be off the charts. FYI, 2 BYD competing vehicles are: BYD Han, starting at 209,800 CNY

BYD Seal, starting at 212,800 CNY https://t.co/h3eLsSbQzw — Ray (@ray4tesla) August 7, 2023

15% Lower Price for New Model 3, If Rumor is Correct

If the rumored pricing is accurate then it would be a 15% price cut from the lowest price China model 3.

As of today, the lowest price Model 3 in the US is a $40,000 version before subsidies.

As of today, the lowest price Model 3 in Germany is a Euro 42,000 version before subsidies. There are Euro 39.9K pricing for Model 3 in some other European countries.

If a new version, Model 3 for the US and Europe also has a 15% lower price, then it would mean a $34,000 Model 3 for the US and Euro 34k -36k for European countries. Subsidies would take the price down to about $26k or less.