The LK99 discusses CUS2 as an impurity. This would mean the original researchers are aware of CuS2 and did not make the mistake that the Beijing National Lab say was made.
Plot Twist 🎤#LK99 works when there’s current flowing.
This was said during the initial demo, and their patent discusses CuS2 as an impurity.
In short: the inventors have already checked phenomena that contradicts LK-99, and are sure that they’re not confused. We have hope. pic.twitter.com/FSJr1iIV1U
— LK-99 Assistant (@LK99_QERC) August 9, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “LK99 Evidence that Original Researchers Did Not Make Copper Sulfide Error”
All this hoopla would be cleared up simply with independent testing of the original material. What is going on there??