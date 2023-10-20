Cybertruck Has Bulletproof Steel Doors and 3500 Pound Payload Capacity

Twitter user Greggertruck has reported the Tesla Cybertruck Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) specifications. GVWR is the weight of vehicles, passengers and payload. The Tesla Cybertruck seems like it will be able to handle 1000 to 1500 lbs more payload than the Ford F150 and the Rivian R1T. The GM Hummer is about double the price and has double the battery pack and sells tiny numbers.

Cybertruck GVWR 9,001lbs – 10,000lbs

Other EV trucks

Ford Lightning : 8,250lbs-8,550lbs

Rivian R1T: 8,532lbs

GM Hummer EV: 10,550

Reminder GVWR means gross vehicle weight rating and is the vehicle weight including payload. This rating puts Cybertruck in /b rated territory which is like a F-250/ GMC 2500 truck.

Original Cybertruck was said to have a 3500lbs payload.

There is a video clip showing what appears to be dents from bullets on a Cybertruck. Those seem to show that the metal doors are bullet proof.

We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

The information used is the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency 3 page VIN decoder for the Tesla Cybertruck.

Using the VIN decoder, we now know the GVWR is 9001-10000 lbs! Here’s the VIN we saw back in August: https://t.co/FI1dDYOsa9 pic.twitter.com/tMh3P1a4Hr — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) October 20, 2023

6 weeks is the new 2 weeks. 📐 11.30 can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/gGsH9lxeR4 — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) October 20, 2023

BREAKING: Cybertruck seen on the highway potentially gone through bullet proof testing 📐👽🤯 Seen by member of the club. pic.twitter.com/wBr9mNrLl7 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 20, 2023