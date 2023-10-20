Cybertruck Has Bulletproof Steel Doors and 3500 Pound Payload Capacity

Twitter user Greggertruck has reported the Tesla Cybertruck Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) specifications. GVWR is the weight of vehicles, passengers and payload. The Tesla Cybertruck seems like it will be able to handle 1000 to 1500 lbs more payload than the Ford F150 and the Rivian R1T. The GM Hummer is about double the price and has double the battery pack and sells tiny numbers.

Cybertruck GVWR 9,001lbs – 10,000lbs

Other EV trucks

Ford Lightning : 8,250lbs-8,550lbs
Rivian R1T: 8,532lbs
GM Hummer EV: 10,550

Reminder GVWR means gross vehicle weight rating and is the vehicle weight including payload. This rating puts Cybertruck in /b rated territory which is like a F-250/ GMC 2500 truck.

Original Cybertruck was said to have a 3500lbs payload.

There is a video clip showing what appears to be dents from bullets on a Cybertruck. Those seem to show that the metal doors are bullet proof.

The information used is the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency 3 page VIN decoder for the Tesla Cybertruck.

