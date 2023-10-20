Good News, Bad News, You Will Become a Millionaire

Federal Reserve reports that mean net worth of the average American household, even adjusting for inflation, was $1.06 million last year. Compared with 2019, that figure was up 23%.

IF inflation is at the level of the last three years then the median White family will be millionaires within 20 years. House and stock appreciation and inflation could enable the median White family in america to be millionaires within 20 years.

One US dollar is currently worth about 18 Mexican peso. Almost all US families are currently millionaires in Mexican pesos. Many American families are billionaires in Nigerian Nairi (1USD to 785 Nairi).



It does not really matter that you could be a millionaire in pesos now and it won’t matter to most people when they will become millionaires in devalued dollars in a decade or more.

The median household refers to the grouping smack in the middle of rankings. 50% of the people have more than the median and 50% have less. The average, or mean, gets boosted by the likes of billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. American households by income in the top 10% have a net worth, on average, of $6.63 million. The mean is add up all wealth and divide by the total people.

Tim Pool made a math mistake, but he is correct that overall real inflation is understated in official statistics. He is using the Truflation numbers for inflation since 2020 and comparing to an annual official bureau of labor statistics number for 2023. Truflation uses the official statistics but keeps track of them over time.

Most people are seeing prices have doubled for a lot of meat, bread and other basic food items. The official numbers of food prices still seem to be underreporting.