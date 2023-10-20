Google Trends Shows Vader, Yoda, Jedi and Mandalorian Is What Matters for Star Wars

Over all the decades of Star Wars shows, who are the most iconic characters and relevant toys? Google Trends confirms it is Vader, Yoda, Jedi and for a while Mandalorian.

Five years ago I wrote how Disney was failing at the basics of Star Wars merchandising. They were making movies and shows with very little Jedi, lightsabers and cool distinctive new ships.

Vader is a villain who was dynamic and dangerous. Darth Vader is the ultimate villain for a variety of reasons. He’s powerful, intimidating, ruthless, enigmatic, and symbolic, and his tragic backstory makes him a sympathetic villain.

Yoda is widely considered to be the greatest Jedi of all time. He is a master of the Force, a skilled warrior, and has an unmatched wisdom that comes from centuries of experience. He is the embodiment of what it means to be a Jedi.

The Jedi are guardians of peace in a dangerous galaxy. Star Wars is supposed to be about heroism and adventure. The shows and movies that deviate from that for Star Wars do not succeed.

Not having new interesting Jedi and lightsabers is like a western without gunfighters and gunfights.