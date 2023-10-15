Five Aneutronic Fusion Companies

Over 43 startups companies are working on nuclear fusion and they have received over $6 billion in funding. This does not include the international and national Tokomak fusion programs.

The IEEE Spectrum reviewed five of the nuclear fusion companies that are working on Aneutronic fusion.

1. TAE (TriAlpha Energy) is working towards Proton-Boron fusion.

2. Helion Energy is developing Helium 3 fusion. They plan to breed Helium 3 in their reactors.

3. HB11 Energy is developing laser proton boron fusion.

4. Marvel Energy is developing proton boron fusion

5. Princeton Fusion Systems

TAE Technologies, (TriAlpha Energy), has the most funding for its aneutronic fusion program. The company started 1998 and has received US $1.25 billion, according to CEO Michl Binderbauer. TAE’s is reacting hydrogen and boron, a mix also known as proton-B11 (PB11). When fused, hydrogen-boron releases three positively charged helium-4 nuclei, known as alpha particles. TAE design confines plasma—fuel so hot that electrons are stripped away from the atoms, forming an ionized gas—via a technique called a field-reversed configuration (FRC).

Pb11 fusion needs 3 billion degrees Celsius—20 or 30 times as high as the temperatures required for a deuterium-tritium reaction. Many scientists believed the electrons would radiate a lot and cool the plasma faster than it can be heated. TAE Technologies’ research papers show the electron cooling is not as bad as feared.

Helion Energy has made some Helium 3. They will use patented high-efficiency closed-fuel cycle to increase helium-3 output.

Helion Energy Kulcinski says D-helium-3 (Deuterium-Helium3 ) could be the stopgap step between deuterium-tritium and p-B11. The reaction requires a temperature of several hundred million degrees, in between deuterium-tritium and pB11.

The D-helium-3 reactions aren’t completely aneutronic. They release 5% of their energy in the form of fast neutrons.

HB11 Energy

Australia-based HB11’s reactor concept uses high-powered ultrafast lasers combined with magnetic confinement to fuse hydrogen and boron. The approach makes use of ultrashort pulses of chirped-pulse-amplification lasers to rapidly accelerate hydrogen through a boron fuel within a trapping magnetic field.

Marvel Fusion

Germany-based Marvel Fusion is pursuing laser-initiated inertial-confinement fusion using a high-energy laser and pB11 fuel in nanostructured targets. The company recently formed a partnership with Colorado State University to build one of the most powerful laser facilities in the world, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Princeton Fusion Systems

Princeton Fusion Systems’ FRC approach makes use of deuterium and helium-3 and uses RF heating for both FRC formation and plasma heating. Using superconducting magnet technology, the company is focusing on niche applications such as compact systems to produce mobile and portable power and fusion propulsion for spacecraft.