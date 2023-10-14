Blinkov has excellent analysis of all wars and military situations. He provides coverage of the military situation for Israel and Gaza.
5 thoughts on “Military Analysis of Israel Hamas War”
When you put people int uncomfortable cage with intermittent food water and medical aid periodically attach them, they will try and get out and will use whatever amount of violence needed to get and stay out.
Gasza was a tourist destination 30 years ago. Since then israel pulled its solders out and Imposed strict boarder restrictions in 2001. And Egypt doesn’t want a war with Israel so the same boarder restrictions exist on the border with Egypt. Additionally Israel has imposed a sea blockade. Israel literally turned Gaza into prison. Initially the restrictions were not that sever but have been continuously been tightened since then.
There was once a thriving fishing industry there but now it doesn’t exist. If a fisherman travels more than 5 miles from shore they will be arrested and sent back to Gaza and the boat confiscated. Originally food and building materials flowed freely across the boarder but only a few years later most building materials could not be imported. The Palestinian authority and economy in the city then collapsed and Hamas moved in in 2007. Since then getting anything in to Gaza other than vegetables fuel water and medical supplies extremely difficult. So the violence that has happened was predictable and inevitable.
Since Israel annexed Palestine in 1967 they have never accepted the people that were living on that land. They treat the Palestinians badly and don’t allow them to vote for anyone in the Israeli government And the Palestinian authority Israel set up doesn’t have the resources they need. And their land and home have routinely confiscated fore new Jewish settlement.settlements. Israel needs to leave all of Palestinian land or make them fully a part of Israel. But Israel goernment doesn’t want to do either.
Hamas would not be viewed as terrorist if they actually had a strong military. So its going to be relatively easy for Israel to reconquer Gaza– if they desire.
Winning the peace, however, will be much more difficult– especially if Israel decides to be politically correct instead of, finally, making the logical geographic and political decisions it needs to do.
After the war, Israel needs to understand that it will be criticized by many in the international community– no matter what they do. So they might as well do what is most logical in order to protect Israeli citizens and to finally divorce themselves from the Palestinians.
1. Israel needs to incorporate all of Gaza into Israel after the war. Two Palestinian states is two too many.
2. Israel should declare all of the West Bank as the new Palestine. And they should order all Israeli settlements to be removed from the West Bank.
3. Israel needs to apply for NATO membership so that any foreign attacks on Israel from Palestine and other Islamic states will also be an attack on NATO.
No plan stands the test of battle. Hamas initial attack was intended to provoke an IDF invasion of Gaza where a well prepared defense has the advantage. Much depends upon how much manpower and what surprises were allocated by Iran, Russia, and Syria both inside Gaza and on the flanks. The attacking urban warfare army suffers four times the attrition of defenders. Israel’s goal of extermination could cost 200,000 Israelis, more or less.
Iran announced it is entering the war. An airlift to Syria and Lebanon is difficult unless Iran planned far in advance. The US pentagon has logistic plans to invade every nation on earth. Iran should at least have made plans for neighboring Lebanon and Syria. Consequently Israel bombed two major airports in Syria. The game is on. Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have yet to commit.
I would be surprised if Israel loses 2,000 in the Gaza Strip. Now, if the war gets much wider, the numbers could increase, but (I’m no expert) I don’t see those kinds of numbers on the horizon.