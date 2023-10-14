Online Military Map of Israel-Hamas War

There is an online military map of the Israel-Hamas war.

It is at liveuamap.com.

#UPDATE: IDF and Shin Bet says they have killed overnight Billal al-Qedra, a Hamas commander in the Nukhba force in the South Khan Younis battalion who is responsible for the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz and Nirim — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) October 15, 2023

Background on the Conflict

Here is some background on the conflict.

By the end of 2022, 108.4 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations. This includes:

35.3 million refugees

62.5 million internally displaced people

5.4 million asylum seekers

5.2 million people in need of international protection, a majority from Venezuela

As of May 2023, more than 110 million individuals were forcibly displaced worldwide. This marks the largest ever single-year increase in forced displacement in UNHCR’s history, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts.