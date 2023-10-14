Online Military Map of Israel-Hamas War

There is an online military map of the Israel-Hamas war.
It is at liveuamap.com.
#UPDATE: IDF and Shin Bet says they have killed overnight Billal al-Qedra, a Hamas commander in the Nukhba force in the South Khan Younis battalion who is responsible for the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz and Nirim
— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) October 15, 2023
Background on the Conflict
Here is some background on the conflict.
By the end of 2022, 108.4 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations. This includes:
35.3 million refugees
62.5 million internally displaced people
5.4 million asylum seekers
5.2 million people in need of international protection, a majority from Venezuela
As of May 2023, more than 110 million individuals were forcibly displaced worldwide. This marks the largest ever single-year increase in forced displacement in UNHCR’s history, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.