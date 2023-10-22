Six B-21 Raider Stealth Bombers Completed or Being Built

There are six B-21 Raider stealth bombers currently completed or under construction. They will soon be starting flight tests.

The B-21 Stealth Bomber is smaller than the B-2 Stealth Bomber and uses updated engines. It uses 4 decades of advancement in stealth materials since the B-2 was made. The stealth coatings are lighter versions of radar absorbing material.

Youtuber Pilot Photog has new computer rendered animations based on all of the known information.

Only 19 B-2 Stealth Bombers are in operation. The US Air Force plan it to make 100 B-21 Stealth Bombers and possibly make up to 200. The new bombers will work with a new generation of wingmen drones. Wingmen drones will drones that are as large and fast as piloted aircraft but will be unmanned.

If there was the breakout of another new war that directly involved the United States, then the earliest the B-21 could be rushed into service would be in 2-4 years. A normal pace of development and operationalization is about 5 years in 2029.