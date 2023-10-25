SpaceX Satellite Domination Continues

SpaceX continues to grow the Starlink satellites in orbit with the deployment of another 23 satellites.

NASA Spaceflight reports that SpaceX Starlink has over 5000 active satellites.

Deployment of 23 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 22, 2023

SpaceX Starlink has over 2.1 million customers globally. There are about 92,000 Starlink customers in Australia.

Satellite Communication Competition

OneWeb satellite constellation – a satellite constellation project that began operational deployment of satellites in 2020. Oneweb has 634 satellites in orbit. SpaceX Starlink currently has about eight times as many satellites and SpaceX will grow about 30 times based on the authorized first and second constellations. SpaceX plans to have over a hundred times as many satellites as the current number of OneWeb satellites.

China national satellite internet project – a planned satellite internet offering for the Chinese market.

Kuiper Systems – a planned 3,276 LEO satellite Internet constellation by an Amazon subsidiary. There have two prototype Kuiper satellites launched in October, 2023.

Hughes Network Systems – a current broadband satellite provider providing fixed, cellular backhaul, and airborne antennas. HughesNet has three satellites named Jupiter 1, Jupiter 2 and Jupiter 3. (also called EchoStar XVII and EchoStar XIX and EchoStar XXIV). They are in high orbits.

Viasat, Inc. – a current broadband satellite provider providing fixed, ground mobile, and airborne antennas. Viasat has four satellites in orbits like HughesNet.

O3b – Medium Earth orbit constellation that provides access to mobile phone operators and internet service providers. It covers only the equatorial region. O3B wil have eight satellites in orbit by the of 2023 and will four more launched in 2024.