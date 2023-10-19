US Senator Ted Cruz is putting pressure on the FAA and the other regulatory agencies (Fish and Wildlife) for delaying the SpaceX Starship launches and tests.
SpaceX has been ready for weeks with the next Starship and Super Heavy booster and they repaired and built a new launch pad and water deluge protection.
3 thoughts on “US Senate Puts Pressure on Fish and Wildlife Agency and the FAA for Delaying SpaceX Starship”
Is Ted Cruz shaking down SpaceX for campaign money?
Maybe, but at least this is an issue that most Americans can agree on. The extremist environmental groups are never going to be happy until the population is cut in half and we’re living in a pre-industrial revolution world.
He’s probably getting a campaign contribution from Musk. But I think mostly he enjoys making unelected bureaucrats sweat and tap dance around his questions.