Bull Market With Top Seven Tech Stocks and Bear Market Without Them

2023 has been a relatively good year for the benchmark S&P 500 and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite. The S&P 500 is widely viewed as the best benchmark of Wall Street’s health. It’s a market cap-weighted index comprised of 500 generally profitable, time-tested companies, a few of which have multiple classes of shares. All told, the S&P 500 has 503 components, with representation from all sectors and most industries.

The S&P 500 is higher by nearly 13% on a year-to-date basis, as of this past weekend (ended Oct. 13), the equal-weighted S&P 500 is down by almost 1% for the year. In other words, the Magnificent Seven have been almost entirely responsible for pulling the benchmark S&P 500 higher this year.

The S&P500 without the top [magnificent] seven companies is down 14% year to date.

Apple (AAPL 0.25%)

Microsoft (MSFT 0.96%)

Alphabet (GOOGL 0.45%) (GOOG 0.39%)

Amazon (AMZN 1.62%)

Nvidia (NVDA 1.36%)

Meta Platforms (META 0.03%)

Tesla (TSLA -9.49%)

The Magnificent Seven bring two attributes to the table that make them irresistible to many investors.

1. they’re industry leaders with relatively sustained moats and/or competitive edges.

2. They outperform.

The Magnificent 7 now account for 29.6% of the total S&P 500 market cap, the highest level on record pic.twitter.com/TyIlSgjtkI — Barchart (@Barchart) October 14, 2023