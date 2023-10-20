Use Online Astronomy Sites to Look for Comet 12P/Pons Brooks

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is a Halley-type periodic comet that was first discovered by Jean-Louis Pons on July 12, 1812 and then independently rediscovered by William Robert Brooks in 1883. It has an orbital period of about 71.3 years.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks will make its return in 2024 and it is expected to reach its maximum brightness (potentially visible to the naked eye) during the month of April. With its closest approach occurring just a few days before a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, it presents a unique opportunity for skywatchers to potentially view the comet during the eclipse. However, since the comet’s brightness can be unpredictable, there is no guarantee it will be visible, and viewers may need to use binoculars or telescopes to see it. Nevertheless, with the combination of a total solar eclipse and a potentially bright comet passing by, this astronomical event is not to be missed.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is currently in the constellation of Hercules. The current Right Ascension of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is 17h 31m 31s and the Declination is +43° 26’ 54” (topocentric coordinates computed for the selected location: Greenwich, United Kingdom.

Magnitude 5 objects can sometimes be seen with the naked eye if you are in dark areas. It will be better to look with binoculars.

There are online position finders to locate objects like 12P. This is a link to comet 12P Pons Brook position.

Right now it is placed in the North-North-West direction at an altitude of 8° above the horizon.

Given its current magnitude, 12P/Pons-Brooks is visible with the help of a telescope having an aperture of 8 inches (200mm) or more. Later it will get brighter so you will only need binoculars and maybe if it is especially bright in April, 2024 then with naked eyes.