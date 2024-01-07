2024 is the Year of Humanoid Robots, Teslabot, AGI and Real World AI

There were announcements every week in 2023 on Large Language Models. It appears that there will be similar pace of announcements with humanoid robots in 2024.

The leaders are Teslabot, Sanctuary AI and Figure. However, there are dozens of other companies.

Nextbigfuture has written just days ago that Elon Musk will likely speed up the scaling of AI training compute from going up 5 to 10 times in 2024 from 15 Exaflops to 100 Exaflops by October, 2024 and maybe 150 Exaflops by Dec 2024 towards 100 times in 2024. This would be striving to reach 1500 Exaflops of AI training compute be December 2024. Elon Musk described how there is project in Kuwait for 2025 that will zettaflops of compute and a gigawatt of power for 2025.

The timeline split of AI vs Robot Hardware has changed the last 90 days i’ve witnessed industry leading AI in our lab running on humanoid hardware, and frankly it’s blown me away i’m watching robots performing complex tasks entirely with neural nets. AI trained tasks that i… pic.twitter.com/B59zBIgW3l — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) December 26, 2023

There is an Open Source robot, ALOHA, with standard off the shelf hardware and three Stanford PHDs working on it part time that can perform cooking and household chores. There is a split between all autonomous AI and teleoperation.

There are multiple humanoid robotic companies with advanced hand control. Sanctuary AI has about $100 million in funding and has piloted its humandoid robots performing dozens of tasks at a Canadian Tire owned store.



Sanctuary AI humandoid robot was making coffee two years ago. They have a mix of automation and teleoperation.

