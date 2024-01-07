Learning to Make Coffee – A Humanoid Robot ChatGPT Moment?

The CEO of Figure AI calls the all neural net learning of a coffee making task by their humanoid robot a ChatGPT moment.

They are working with Fortune 50 companies.

2 thoughts on “Learning to Make Coffee – A Humanoid Robot ChatGPT Moment?”

  1. I agree completely! This year people will be amazed by robots in the same way they were wowed by Midjourney and Chat Gpt last year. Here’s a link to a stunning video by Agility Robotics asking their robot Digit to sort items using a LLM as the locomotion control driver for the robot. This was impossible just a few of months ago.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnkM0AecxYA
    This video is of Digit walking around different environments in Berkeley. Their group is called hybrid robotics at Berkeley. They posted the LLM/code for it on Github already!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFoBfFhwo18
    LLM’s are going to absolutely turbo charge the speed in which robots are deployed in the real world doing real world jobs. LLM’s are the breakthrough tech in robotics everyone has been waiting for! By the end of this year I believe we will be watching absolutely mind blowing videos of multiple humanoid robots doing incredibly complex tasks from a simple voice command prompt. The LLM’s will cause autonomous humanoid robots to arrive much faster than anyone predicted.

  2. Be more impressed if it wasn’t a Keurig… Ten hours to learn how to use one of those is only impressive compared to prior robot performance.

