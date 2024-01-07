Learning to Make Coffee – A Humanoid Robot ChatGPT Moment?

The CEO of Figure AI calls the all neural net learning of a coffee making task by their humanoid robot a ChatGPT moment.

They are working with Fortune 50 companies.

we just had an AI breakthrough in our lab robotics is about to have its ChatGPT moment and that moment is happening tomorrow — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) January 7, 2024

Figure-01 has learned to make coffee ☕️ Our AI learned this after watching humans make coffee This is end-to-end AI: our neural networks are taking video in, trajectories out Join us to train our robot fleet: https://t.co/egQy3iz3Kypic.twitter.com/Y0ksEoHZsW — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) January 7, 2024

Incredibly excited to share some recent progress 🙂 What you see in the video:

⁃A learned, end-to-end visuomotor policy mapping onboard images to low level actions at 200hz.

⁃All behaviors (including corrective) are fully autonomous (not teleoperated).

⁃1x speed. I’m… https://t.co/1Q81drZ2Ll — Corey Lynch (@coreylynch) January 7, 2024

Why is this so important? the reason why this is so groundbreaking is if you can get human data for an application (making coffee, folding laundry, warehouse work, etc) you can then train an AI system end-to-end on Figure 01 there is a path to scale to every use case and… — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) January 7, 2024

costs will collapse with volume manufacturing we’ll have a robot for every human in our lifetime — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) January 7, 2024