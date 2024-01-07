ULA First Vulcan Centaur Rocket Launch Might Be an Hour Away

United Launch Alliance is launching their first Vulcan Centaur rocket. It will carry the Astrobotics Peregrine lunar lander.

Vulcan’s first stage is powered by BE-4 engines from Blue Origin, which also will be used on Blue Origin´s New Glenn Rocket. The engines run on methane and liquid oxygen. The second stage is a Centaur V engine, powered by two RL-10 engines.

Peregrine is an Astrobotics lunar lander, delivering 16 customers to the moon’s surface and several NASA payloads. The total mass of the payload is 1,283 kg. As a secondary payload, the mission also flies the Celestis Enterprise Flight. It contains more than 150 flight capsules with cremated remains, DNA samples, and messages of greetings from clients worldwide, that will be sent on a journey into space.

Launch Window opens: January 8th at 2:18AM EST (07:18 UTC)

Launch Window closes: January 8th at 3:03AM EST (08:03 UTC)