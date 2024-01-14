Dan Ives Describes AI Revolution

Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives believes the new technology bull market has begun. He thinks that AI technology spend will go from 1% of IT budgets to 8-10% in 2024.
Dan was surprised by the number of executives and CEOs at the CES (Consumer Electronic Show) who were looking to acquire technology and companies.
Dan believes that will launch an AI only segment of the App Store. Apple will be able to increase value by $500 billion with AI.
Microsoft has changed its keyboard to add a button for the AI coPilot.
Dan indicates there is demand for Tesla’s but less demand for non-Tesla EVs. Tesla will turn the corner on Tesla as an AI play this year with FSD.
Microsoft is leading with AI. Google is competitive with AI.
