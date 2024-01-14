XPeng Flying Car

XPeng showed off an updated eVTOL flying car which is multiple helicopter like propellers that fold out of the back.

During a press event held live at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, XPeng AeroHT shared significant updates on the progress of its “flying car” technology. First, the Land Aircraft Carrier in the featured image above has been slotted for scaled production in 2025.

XPENG AEROHT will open pre-orders for the modular EV/ eVTOL combo beginning in Q4 of 2024.

In 2022, XPENG AEROHT, an affiliate of XPENG, unveiled the latest version of the world’s first fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car on XPENG 1024 Tech Day. It is designed for both air flight and road driving, the flying car conveniently features a sleek rotor fold-away system for seamless conversation between driving and flying. It is equipped with a new flight control system equipped with fault-tolerant control functions and a dual-engine backup system to ensure safety.

On October 19, 2021, XPENG AEROHT announced the completion of the A round financing, led by IDG Capital, 5Y Capital and XPENG Motors, raising over $500 million. It is the largest Series A fund raising in the industry. Today, the 6-billion-RMB (almost US$ 1 billion) bank credit granted by the four banks may depict another fund-raising peak of XPENG AEROHT, illustrating it has won the favor of financial institutions.

Ground Module (BEV)

Accommodates 4-5 passengers.

Extended-range electric powertrain can recharge the eVTOL air module multiple times.

Three-axle, six-wheel configuration enables 6×6 all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering.

Air Module (eVTOL)

Fully-electric piloted aircraft capable of vertical takeoff/landing and low-altitude flights.

Its electric propulsion system meets single-point failure safety requirements.

The eVTOL supports manual and autonomous flight modes.

A 270° panoramic two-person cockpit offers a wide field of view.

Despite pre-orders in the pipeline, the costs are not precise. Ground module BEV RMB 1 million segment ($140,500). We will learn more concrete pricing once the company debuts its final design.

XPeng AeroHT cost around RMB 1,000,000 (~$156,600).

XPENG also has the ground module of the modular flying car accommodates 4-5 passengers and features an extended-range hybrid power system that can provide multiple recharges for the air module. The vehicle is designed with a three-axle, six-wheel configuration, enabling 6×6 all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering, offering impressive carrying capacity and off-road capabilities. Though the final design is still in development, it already boasts a futuristic, cyber-mechanical aesthetic, characterized by sharp lines and sleek surfaces, reminiscent of a “lunar exploration vehicle.”