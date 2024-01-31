Easy Camping With a $2975 Tesla Cybertruck Basecamp

by

Bring your campsite with you on the road with Tesla Cybertruck Basecamp. It has an ultra-light geodesic air-frame design. It inflates in minutes. It includes an ultra-soft air mattress. The Cybertruck has electrical outlets.

It has a fully collapsible self-contained pack.

INCLUDES:

Tent Assembly
Awning
Awning Poles
Air pumps
L-track brackets
Accessories (stakes and repair kit)

Leave a Comment