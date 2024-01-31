The European Space Agency and Hassell Studio design for a 144 person moonbase has dozens of inflatable modules that will be covered by regolith. The larger inflatable modules are about 22 feet (7 meters wide), ~60 feet long (~18 meters) and up to 14 feet (4 meters tall at the tallest). This is based upon the rendering of the inside of one of the larger habitat modules. There would hundreds modules to make up the smaller hallway sections.
They will use a lot of 3D printing and many vertical solar panels.
3 thoughts on “ESA 144 Person Moonbase Will Use Many Inflatable Modules”
photoelectric solar is not the best approach for a fixed colony. Where weight does not matter, thermal solar is a natural. Concentrated solar on moon can heat large volume of regolith, keeping it hot through the night just a matter of reflective covering at night. Many places on moon naturally have hot spots next to very cold shadowed areas, no atmosphere to lose heat to by convection. Instead of having no power at night, that would be the time of max power (temperature difference between thermal store and ambient). Thermal storage is best on earth as well, but on earth insulating is an issue.
This is actually the way to go, except that they’re not showing the internal stays necessary to make the habitat space non-round. From a volumetric efficiency standpoint, spherical or cylindrical sections are best, but humans fit better into volumes with flat floors and ceilings, which can be approximated by balloons with internal stays. Think “air mattress”.
Because the air pressure we need is so high compared to the weight of regolith in lunar gravity, these are structures whose shape is totally dominated by internal pressure, even if you do cover them with a few meters of dirt for protection.
Using high strength fibers, with conservative safety margins, the weight of the balloon is actually comparable to the weight of the air it will contain. You probably want to actually use regolith in velcro covered “sand bags” for at least some of the cover, it would help stabilize it, and they can be stacked in self-supporting vaults to allow entry spaces where airlocks can be sheltered, and equipment that stays in vacuum sheltered from temperature extremes.
This is basically the scheme I came up with for a Mars colony, by the way, with the thought that the fabric could be manufactured on site eventually from CO2 and water; Spectra is a very high performance fiber that’s just carbon and hydrogen.
Such balloons can be manufactured with most internal partitions already in place. Since balloons are going to have a certain curve to them inherently, flat floors would probably have to be either tightly stretched fabric, or internal backfill with graded regolith. I’d go with the former, it allows convenient space for cable runs and other utilities.
Lots of problems with this design. Not an efficient use of volume or energy efficiency.