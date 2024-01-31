Figure AI Talks With Microsoft & OpenAI About $500M Investment

Figure AI, startup developing humanoid robots, is talking to Microsoft and OpenAI to raise $500 million in new funding at a valuation of over $2 billion.

Figure AI just made a deal with BMW to put the humanoid robots into the car factory for pilot tests over the next 12-24 months.

Figure AI has performed end to end neural net AI controlled tasks like operating a coffee machine.

The Figure AI CEO, Brett Adcock, sees a future with 10 billion humanoid bots.