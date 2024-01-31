Elon Shows Update on Optimus Humanoid Bot Work

Tesla Optimus humanoid bot has been shown walking before. There is a new video from Elon Musk showing the Optimus bot walking without the white covering pieces. There is the possibility that we are being shown an end to end neural net system controlling the Optimus.
All neural net is what the latest Tesla FSD (Full Self Driving) versions 12.X are using. This means no hard coding and far faster improvement and training of the AI.
Going for a walk with Optimus pic.twitter.com/6mLJCUp30F
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2024
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.