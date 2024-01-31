Elon Shows Update on Optimus Humanoid Bot Work

Tesla Optimus humanoid bot has been shown walking before. There is a new video from Elon Musk showing the Optimus bot walking without the white covering pieces. There is the possibility that we are being shown an end to end neural net system controlling the Optimus.

All neural net is what the latest Tesla FSD (Full Self Driving) versions 12.X are using. This means no hard coding and far faster improvement and training of the AI.

Going for a walk with Optimus pic.twitter.com/6mLJCUp30F — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2024