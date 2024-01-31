Robocop Future is Happening in Some US Cities

Kaiser Permanente, Oakland’s largest private employer, has issued a memo directing workers in downtown Oakland to stay in their buildings for lunch and work. Kaiser has office all over the Bay Area and operates in multiple states. I, Brian Wang, worked for Kaiser for seven years (2010-2017). Kaiser Permanente operates 39 hospitals and more than 700 medical offices, with over 300,000 personnel, including more than 87,000 physicians and nurses. Kaiser provides health services for over 12 million members.

Another memo issued last month, tells workers not based in Oakland to not have any meetings downtown and to instead move them elsewhere, or have them online.

In 2023, Oakland had a 21% increase in violent crime last year over 2022. Robberies climbed 38%, and burglaries increased 23%. For the second consecutive year, the city logged 120 homicides.

Health Insurer, Blue Shield, also has Oakland offices and is offering employees ride-hail services, secure parking and security guards.

There has been significant private security in Detroit for years. Above on the left is picture from private security company, Detroit Threat Management.

Robocop was a dystopian future in movies and other media that saw high crime and corporatized security to manage it.

Private security companies are reporting a boost in business, like Ranger Guard, based in Houston. The company employs 400 security guards in Texas. It also operates in Florida and Nevada. It is no longer just unarmed mall cops but armed security guards.

Popular hamburger store, In and Out, shut down an Oakland restaurant. In and Out has long lines everywhere. They shut it down because daily car break ins, car theft and for crime affecting the safety of staff and customers.

A Korean Grocery store in Oakland now has six armed guards. The store is about half the size of a Safeway.

There are police cars on every block of Oakland Chinatown. This is better than the first year or two of the Pandemic when the crime was rampant but the security and police were not matching the level of crime.

A 7-11 security was killed in Oakland in December.