Figure CEO Reveals Real World AI Plans

Figure CEO, Brett Adcock, revealed their plans for real-world humanoid robots. There will be more details in a video coming tomorrow.

Excited to share: Figure has entered into a commercial agreement with BMW 🤝

They hope to ship in 2024.

Figure’s humanoid robots will automate difficult, unsafe, and tedious tasks throughout the manufacturing process. This will enable companies to:

-increase productivity

-reduce costs

-create a safer work environment

BMW indicated a pilot operation for the next 12-24 months.

