First Falcon 9 Launch of Grumman Cygnus Cargo Mission to ISS

Tomorrow should be the first launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 of the Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft. It delivers about 3000 kilograms of payload.

Cygnus is an expendable American cargo spacecraft developed by Orbital Sciences Corporation but manufactured and launched by Northrop Grumman Space Systems as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) program. It is usually launched by Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket, although three flights were on ULA’s Atlas V and three are planned for SpaceX’s Falcon 9. It transports supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) following the retirement of the American Space Shuttle. Since August 2000, ISS resupply missions have been regularly flown by the Russian Progress spacecraft, as well as by the European Automated Transfer Vehicle, and the Japanese H-II Transfer Vehicle.

Targeting Tuesday, January 30 for NG-20, Falcon 9's first launch of a Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the @space_station