Why Do People Feel the Economy Is Bad?

There are some US economists who believe that people should feel good about the US economy because of the following statistics. They are disconnected or are willfully ignoring what people are experiencing.

In 2019 and 2020, 18% of those earning over $100,000 were living paycheck to paycheck.

In October, 2023, according to CNBC, while three-quarters of individuals earning $50,000 or less are living paycheck to paycheck, 65% of those earning $50,000 to $100,000 are in the same predicament. Of those earning $100,000 or more, 45% reported living paycheck to paycheck.

Lending Tree survey from late in 2022, indicated that one third of people earning over $250,000 are living paycheck to paycheck. According to a 2022 survey by Pymnts.com and LendingClub, 36% of people earning $250,000 or more live paycheck to paycheck.

In 2024, twice the percentage of people making over $250,000 per year are living paycheck to paycheck (36%) than percentage living paycheck to paycheck with $100,000 in earnings in 2019 (18%).

The direct comparison of paycheck to paycheck percentages for those making over $100,000 was 18% in 2019 and is now $45%.

The amount of credit card debt is now over $1 trillion as the paycheck to paycheck is not enough to meet expenses.

More income is required to rent. The median person must make $79,264 to afford rent — paying about 30% of income. That’s an increase of 40.6% since the start of the pandemic. Single-family home rentals, prices grew 35.7% since early 2020.

steepest increases last year, but still going up pic.twitter.com/9RzD7R6VVv — nextbigfuture (@nextbigfuture) January 29, 2024

One Year price increases (from Dec 2022 to Dec 2023)

Frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks (+19.1%).

Food from vending machines and mobile vendors (+13.1%).

Beef and veal (+8.7%).

5% increases at restaurants.

Job Losses Incoming for 2024

A Dec, 2023, Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report forecasts a rise in U.S. unemployment from the current 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent by the end of 2024, signaling potential job losses for millions amidst a contracting gross domestic product (GDP).

The projected increase in unemployment, affecting an estimated 7.4 million Americans within the workforce, will come amidst economic adjustments and policy shifts, the CBO said in its “Current View of the Economy From 2023 to 2025” report.

Will the CBO have made an optimistic projection ?

The Sept, 2023, Federal Reserve forecast was that inflation would be at 3.25% and core at 3.8%. The numbers today are at 2.6% headline inflation which is 0.65% less than expected 3 months ago. The core was 0.3% lower than expected.

This seems to mean a substantially weaker economy.

How Could People With That Much Money End Upside Down

People have not been able to adjust and re-allocate quickly.

Suppose they were doing fine with a particular sized house and maybe a second with an Airbnb. Airbnb market collapses. It is in a location where people were going into the office but are now telecommuting. It is tough to get a renter and if you do it is half the Airbnb revenue. They still have the mortgages and the loans, which there could have been problems refinancing. Maybe they had work and income instability and could not refinance. They end up with higher interest mortgages. Expenses now up $5000-10000 per month and revenue down $4000 per month.

Someone was working at Silicon Valley Bank or Credit Suisse or at Google. Lost the job. Have to get a $250k job but not a $400k job. Expenses and other things sized to old job and revenue streams. Plus 20-30% increase in all other expenses. Heat and electricity and food is up.

It takes time to downsize or to shift expenses from what is now an over-allocation on real estate. They are not yet willing to try to rent out two bedrooms of an upscale three bedroom house in the expensive coastal areas. Renting out rooms is difficult in many markets. May only cut a $10,000 per month shortfall to $7000.

Silicon Valley Bank and other banks with super sophisticated financial people were caught with ten year treasuries. The value of those instruments halved and they could not unload them as interests show from 1% to 5.5%. The chaotic markets crushed many institutions and businesses. People who not just bad at saving got swamped. It is statistically going from only 18% having problems to 45%. Those added 27% were not all immoral.

There could be older people who were fairly wealthy and they had safe bond investments. They had unexpected medical bills. They were forced to sell and their capital and monthly earnings got knee capped.

There was someone with a good retail business in San Francisco or commercial property in San Francisco. They go utterly wiped out from crime and vacancies.