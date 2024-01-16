Microsoft CEO Says AI Can Replace the Entire App Store and Google Search

Satya Nadella, Chairman & CEO, Microsoft joins Bloomberg’s Brad Stone for a conversation at Bloomberg House at Davos.
Nadella talked about using AI to break the Google Search Monopoly and replace Apple iPhone and the entire app store.
AI can be the Universal App. Currently, individual use dozens or even over a hundred apps.
IF AI is mainly delivered via Enterprises then Microsoft would have the advantage in an Enterprise dominant AI world.
