More Reports of Greatly Improved Tesla FSD 12.X

There are more reports of greatly improved rides from the Tesla FSD 12.X.

There are reports that Tesla will start a public rollout beyond employees by the end of January, 2024.

Tesla FSD is rolling out in China now. Tesla FSD was almost non-existent in China up until 2024.

A highly respected (and critical) OG FSD beta tester went for a ride today in a Tesla employee’s FSD Beta 12.1 car. Not naming names, but they are a true OG with 3+ years of experience and are critical of FSD’s shortcomings. Here are their comments:

Just went for a drive with an employee with 12.1,. It is very impressive.

Curb to curb zero disengagement drive on a beautiful sunny day on my test loop (they have only had a no-disengagement drive “a couple of times” on this loop in 3+ years).

V12.1 actually merged properly.

It was being conservative with speed when it didn’t have any other traffic and it didn’t see the first speed bump until the last second and it braked once it did which wasn’t very smooth.

Turn signals are very natural.

Slowing to a stop was very human like.

Really a very impressive build. But again a beautiful day here.

The first speed bump I might have braked sooner but that was in the end it did brake in time.

It would pull up to and stop perfectly at the curb of my house. We engaged from the curb and it properly signaled and left the curb.