NASA and Sierra Space Burst a Space Station on Purpose

NASA and Sierra Space intentionally burst an inflatable space station in ground testing. It surpassed the 63 PSI goal and is stronger than normal steel space stations. The test article reached over 77 PSI before failing.

The inflatable station has nine layers of material for the walls.

There is an inflatable module on the space station built by a different company. However, the technology is proven in space.

The layers of material are better at managing the harsh environment of space while giving more volume for the same or less weight.