The future is almost here, and nothing is creating more interest, more disruption, more profits, and more intrigue than the AI revolution and the potential for artificial intelligence warping into general AI. Open AI, effectively now a subsidiary of Microsoft, lays out that future, and Brian Wang looks at the impact of Sam Altman’s words.

1.

In an interview with Bill Gates, Sam Altman says he is super-excited for AI applied to robotics. Sam Altman – “We have to go do this thing. This is now an UNSTOPPABLE technological course. The value is too great.” Tens of billions of dollars are going into the effort to dominate technology and transform the world.

Elon Musk said that compute resources for AI are increasing at 10 times every 6 months.

We are in the Technological Singularity endgame. The battle is for control of the AI Infinity Gauntlet.

This is an analysis of the current situation in the battle for super AI and transformational humanoid bot.

All of the big players in AI have large numbers of Nvidia chips. They are already spent 1-3 billion on Nvidia AI chips and are scaling to around $10 billion this year and $100 billion in 2025.

2. The technology billionaires are fighting to control the AI Infinity Gauntlet.

There was the battle control OpenAI. It was a fight about control of OpenAI, its board, and its direction. Now Elon wants to get more voting control of Tesla. He wants to go from 15% to 25% in order to be comfortable making Tesla the leader in AI and Robotics.

I believe this is more evidence that we are close to getting Singularity levels of AI and humanoid bots.

Sam Altman told Bill Gates. “We [OpenAI] have to go do this thing [make super AI with super robotics]. This is now an unstoppable technological course. The value is too great.”

Elon Musk has reasons for concern about voting control. Elon did not have enough control of OpenAI. Elon co-founded OpenAI but could not control its direction.

I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned. Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla. You don’t seem to understand… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

IF there is a 10% chance Teslabot can come a $10-100 trillion thing by 2030 then it is hugely important how it happens.

IF the Tesla opportunities that Cern Basher sizes are correct for 2030, then the important task for Elon Musk is to increase the probability of Teslabot success from 10% to 100%.

If there is a new Tesla CEO compensation package that awards 1% more voting shares for each major objective, then it will be like the 12 labors of Hercules.