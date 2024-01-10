Commercial heat pump makers have developed next generation cold climate heat pumps. Next-generation cold-climate heat pumps—a key clean energy technology that can potentially save households $500 a year or more on their utility bills while also slashing harmful carbon emissions. The DOE Challenge specifies that prototypes deliver 100% heating capacity without the use of auxiliary heat and with significantly higher efficiencies at 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heating and cooling buildings, homes, offices, schools, hospitals, military bases, and other critical facilities contribute to more than 35% of all U.S. energy consumption, driving carbon emissions that fuel climate change, jeopardize public health, and pollute local ecosystems. Heat pumps efficiently provides comfortable temperatures for heating and cooling homes and businesses in all climates, especially when homes are well insulated, and can also provide more efficient water heating. Unlike heaters that run on natural gas or heating oil, heat pump technology uses only electricity to extract heat from the air to heat and cool buildings and, when compared to gas boilers, heat pumps reduce on-site greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50%.
Eight manufacturing partners successfully passing the laboratory testing stage in the Challenge, DOE is now turning to the nearly 30 state, utility, and other partners that were part of the original Challenge commitments to encourage the adoption of CCHPs.
2 thoughts on “Next Generation Heat Pumps Are Ready to Scale and Save Over $500/Year Household Heating”
I want to see the math on how much energy it takes to compress 5 degree Fahrenheit outside air to warm a 2000 square foot house to 68 degrees.
I’ve had heat pumps in the Mid-Atlantic and found them uncomfortable because even if they are blowing 75 degree air, that feels cool on a 98.6 degree body.
Agreed that’s not really confortable , my house use a heat pump that heat or cool the floor , much more confortable