Video With Superconducting Level Measurement for LK99 With Sulfur Room Temperature Material

Sukbae Lee had a presentation yesterday of the progress made by the original LK99 team towards room temperature and room pressure team superconductors.

As mentioned yesterday, they have a video detecting zero (superconducting low levels) of electrical resistance.

Sukbae also said:

There are still instabilities and other issues to be worked through. This means it is not working reliably yet.

There are currently limitations around a narrow range of magnetic fields.

LK99 zero resistance detecting video has been released

A few months ago they did show this level of superconducting resistance reading for thin film.

More of Yesterdays Highlights

The class of room temperature and room pressure superconductors is real.

He and other researchers have formed a corporation and the success of the company and its patents is the priority.

IBM is the first company to start discussions. Nextbigfuture believes there are other companies.

Sukbae Lee believes China groups have successfully reproduced the sample.

Sukbae Lee and his team are confident

APL materials review process : Ongoing

Patent registration: Ongoing

Why no samples and data? -> We are a corporation. Patent.

We are going to be proved by other researchers

They revealed additional zero resistance data, even video and another Cu2S data that is needed to refute the Cu2S controversy.

But, it's uncertain if we can get the original pdf file.

I'll relay the additional data if i get them.

These photos are the only photos we can get now.